In 2014 Spinoff pop culture writer Jose Barbosa wrote A Dog’s Show was “the best New Zealand television programme ever made” hailing its pure and unadulterated competition on display.

“For 16 years every Sunday night we had a half-hour show that elevated the everyday business of gruelling farm work into an art form.

“It concerned itself with the craft of making television and storytelling, it trusted the essence of competition rather than inanities and, best of all, it wasn’t boring.”

And now it is set to be made into a feature-length film: NZ On Screen said production will begin in November.

The film will be set in rural 1970s New Zealand.

McTavish is set to play a disillusioned former sheepdog trialist who gets coaxed out of retirement by his spirited granddaughter and their dogs, in an effort to save the family farm.

It will be written, directed and produced by Alex Galvin. Celia Jaspers will join him in producing, alongside Mark Westerby.

Timothy White will be the executive producer and the distributor will be Transmission Films.

Filming will be done across Wellington, and will see “authentic dog trial sequences choreographed by Aotearoa’s top experts in the sport, using local farms, sheep and fully trained dogs,” the Directors’ and Editors’ Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand said.

Galvin said watching A Dog’s Show on television was among the fondest memories from his childhood.

“With this film, I want to honour that simplicity and charm, while telling a story full of warmth, humour and heart. I know that audiences - whether they know the original series or not - will fall in love with it,” Galvin said.

Jaspers said, “We’re taking a much-loved part of Kiwi culture and celebrating New Zealand’s rural identity while delivering a cinematic experience for modern family audiences,” NZ Media & Advertising News Daily reported.

And McTavish said the film’s script was a “thoroughly engaging, funny, gripping and entertaining read with so much heart and warmth”, the outlet reported.

He said he had been looking for the right script for a Kiwi film since he made New Zealand his home in 2011.

