Northland SDTA president Shaun Haynes, from the Bay of Islands, will be competing at the Mount Manaia sheep dog trials on Sunday.

The skills of sheep dogs and their handlers will be on display in Whangārei on Sunday when the Mount Manaia Sheep Dog Trial Club holds its annual trial.

Northland dogs and handlers, and some from as far as the Waikato, will descend on Davies Bay Farm Taiharuru for the trial, competing in two heading and two huntaway events.

The heading events involve the dog being sent up a hill to fetch three sheep and return them to its owner at the bottom.

In the long head, the dog runs out for a considerable distance – 500 or 600m – to get the sheep and then bring them down in an orderly and controlled fashion to his or her handler who gets a “hold” by stopping the sheep in a 20m ring.

In the short head the sheep are pulled down a slightly smaller hill and then “driven” along a 200 or 300m course passing through a set of hurdles (gates) before being penned in a 3m by 3m pen.