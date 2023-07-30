Mahina Toki, 13 months old, drowned after falling from her family's yacht in Fiji. Her parents Mark and Kiri were unable to revive her. Photo / Givealittle

Mahina Toki, 13 months old, drowned after falling from her family's yacht in Fiji. Her parents Mark and Kiri were unable to revive her. Photo / Givealittle

A 13-month-old toddler from Great Barrier Island has died despite multiple efforts to revive her after falling from her family’s boat in Fiji.

The child, who has been named as Māhina Toki, was believed to have been strapped into a harness on the boat’s deck and watching a movie while her parents, Mark and Kiri, were cooking dinner in the galley, a Fiji Police spokeswoman said.

When they returned to the deck, they could not find Māhina and began searching for her. The toddler was found floating in the sea.

Extensive efforts were made to revive the toddler with a large number of boaties in the cove, including doctors and other medical staff, rushing to assist the family.

“By the time we could find her, it was too late,” a friend of the grieving family wrote on a Givealittle page set up to cover the cost of flights back home and funeral expenses.

It said Māhina had been tethered to the boat but “worked free” and ended up in the water.

The police spokeswoman said the family’s yacht was docked in Musket Cove, on the west side of Fiji, when the incident occurred on Friday.

The family, from Great Barrier Island, had arrived at Musket Cove in their 10-metre catamaran Kalamari on Wednesday after sailing from New Zealand.

Musket Cove Resort manager Joe Mar told the Herald there is a huge sense of shock across the island.

“The family rushed into shore to seek help and a lot of people rushed to their aid, but unfortunately couldn’t revive her,” he said.

He says the family have now moved inland to Denarau and are being supported by Fiji police.

“Māhina was a beautiful, happy, smiling child who loved the water and life on the boat,” reads the Givealittle page, which had raised over $21,000 on Sunday night.

“Her mother, Kiri, said she had eyes that looked into your soul from the [day] she was born.”

Her parents were now in the process of “picking up their lives” and heading back to New Zealand.

“To the beloved Māhina, may you forever live in peace, splashing with joy somewhere in the sea,” the family friend wrote.

Fijian Police are still investigating the incident.

Island Cruising New Zealand owner Viki Moore said a number of their participants rushed to the aid of the family and it turn spoke about how traumatising the incident was.

“They did all they could to help them,” she said.

Moore says it is common practice when sailing for people to be tethered to the boat.

“I don’t know what happened in this case, but it is very sad,” Moore said.

Moore says there are around 85 boats on their rally with between two and four people on board that annually make the trip to Fiji.

“A lot of people decide to travel independently as well so I estimate there could be upwards of 200 New Zealand boats in Fiji,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it was aware of the death and providing consular assistance to the family.

Musket Cove is part of the Malolo Lailai Islands, located approximately 17 kilometres from Nadi Airport.

The Musket Cove Island Resort overlooks a sheltered lagoon, which is a haven for visiting yachts from around the world.

The Musket Cove Yacht Club is famous for hosting and organizing the annual Fiji Regatta Week and currently has over 16,000-lifetime members.