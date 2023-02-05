Kiwi teen reportedly killed in avalanche in Austria

A Kiwi teen is said to have died in an avalanche in Austria.

Local news agency APA said the incident happened in western Austria on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was a New Zealand tourist who was alone in the open ski area about 12.15pm.

The New Zealander is reportedly among three people to die in avalanches in Austria within days.

APA said 30 avalanches had been reported on Saturday by 5.30pm (Central European Time) in the Tyrol area alone.

Police told the local news agency the New Zealand teenager died in Kaltenbach, Tyrol.

In Vorarlberg, a 55-year-old German winter sports enthusiast missing since Friday evening was found dead under an avalanche.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Chinese skier died in an avalanche in Ötztal on Friday.

Other victims were rescued alive, including a 37-year-old Australian woman who had been swept away and buried up to her neck.

Search and rescue operations are continuing but are being hampered by bad weather.

The Herald has sought comment from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

More to come.