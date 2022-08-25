Off-duty New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen was killed in Ukraine fighting with foreign troops and has been remembered as a tough professional "warrior" who "died doing what he loved". Video / NZ Herald

Before his death Kiwi soldier Dominic Abelen revealed his sole purpose in travelling to Ukraine was to bring freedom to the war-torn country, and wanted a speedy end to the conflict before more lives were lost.

In an interview recorded just weeks ago with Today FM's Tova O'Brien, Abelen spoke about his desire to use his army training to help preserve Ukraine's independence in the six-month-old conflict with Russia.

Going by the codename Tolkien, Abelen revealed the reason why he had travelled across the world to join the Ukrainian effort where he was stationed on the eastern front.

"I'm here in Ukraine helping maintain its independence and push back Russia," he said.

Dominic Abelen, from the Royal NZ Infantry Regiment's 2/1 Battalion, killed in Ukraine.

The soldier, who was based at Burnham Military Camp in Christchurch with the Royal NZ Infantry Regiment's 2/1 Battalion but on leave from the defence force, said his army training had put him in good stead for the conflict.

While he applauded humanitarian efforts directed towards Ukraine he said it was also important to assist the war effort.

"I think many more veterans are finding a new place of combat in this war anyway, to put our skills to the test. The NZ Defence Force training is serving us well I think.

"Humanitarian aid is important but it's important to support the war itself as well with munitions and whatever they can provide."

Abelen said it was very important for New Zealand and other countries in the West to keep giving to Ukraine.

"It's very visible when this money is filtering through from the West and you're seeing the good results of that and the lives being saved.

"You see a lot of times when it doesn't come through and a lot of people are dying because of this so the faster this conflict can be resolved the better it is and the more Ukrainian lives are going to be saved."

Following his death in eastern Ukraine it has emerged he was killed fighting alongside other foreign troops trying to re-take an enemy trench.

Sources have told the Herald that Abelen was involved in a joint operation targeting the re-taking of a frontline trench network.

During an assault at dawn, Abelen was killed in a firefight and died instantly, sources say.

Another American fighter with the international troops also died.

The Kiwi soldier had been fighting with Ukraine's International Legion on the front line in the east of the war-torn country.

Today fellow soldiers paid tribute to Abelen, describing him as "strong, hardcore and handsome" - but "anything but scenery".

"Strong, hardcore, handsome but extremely humble," a former NZDF soldier fighting with Ukraine's International Legion wrote online. "Best believe he died doing what he loved and was extremely good at.

"We will miss you brother. So much. You have left a hole that we are feeling and we could never hope to ever fill."

Private Dominic Abelen kneels behind a barricade while engaging targets at Range 218, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton CA United States 2013 during Dawn Blitz. Photo / Cpl. Joseph Scanlan

The soldier's family have yet to issue a statement.

Yesterday Defence Minister Peeni Henare expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Kiwi soldier.

Abelen, who was on a period of leave without pay at the time, was not on active duty with the NZDF.

"At this early stage, there is still more information to be gathered in order to understand the circumstances fully," the New Zealand Defence Force said in a statement. "The New Zealand Army will work closely with the family of the soldier to offer support at this deeply sad time."

This morning former New Zealand Defence Force commanding officer Tenby Powell, who is in Ukraine undertaking humanitarian work, said he had been asked by Abelen's family to bring him back to New Zealand.

"I've talked to a family member they have asked me and I have agreed to go and get him. We need to do this in a very respectful and expedient manner. I have given the family my assurances that he will be well looked after all the way back."

He intended to drape the coffin in a New Zealand flag for the trip home and make sure the soldier had all the care a person serving in the defence force warranted.

It would mean travelling through Warsaw, then Ukraine and back to New Zealand.

Said Powell: "We are determined to bring him out. He will come out and he will be looked after all the way."