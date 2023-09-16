Emma Gilmour. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kiwi McLaren Extreme E series racer Emma Gilmour has left hospital and is recovering from a high-speed crash in Italy.

“Happy to have my hotel room view back after being discharged this afternoon from Cagliari hospital,” Gilmour said in an Instagram post.

“Still stiff and sore from yesterday but so happy to be back with the team.”

Gilmour, who last year became the first female driver to podium for racing team McLaren, crashed during a practice session for the 3km Island X Prix planned for this weekend in Sardinia.

She was taken to hospital with concussion and a broken rib, NEOM McLaren confirmed to the Racer.com website.

Emma Gilmour. Photo Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

“We had a tough day at the track today so fingers crossed for a great result tomorrow,” she said on her Instagram.

“Thanks so much for all the messages, texts, comments - I really appreciate them - I’m all in for a speedy recovery!!”

Gilmour, originally from Dunedin and a three-time New Zealand Rally Championship runner-up, represents McLaren in Extreme E, a global championship where all-electric SUVs race in an off-road series.

She was coming to the end of her second and final lap in the opening session of the weekend when she rolled violently at speed, Racer.com reported.

“Gilmour was conscious throughout and was immediately able to radio back to the team. Nevertheless, she was taken to the on-site medical centre before subsequently transferring to Cagliari hospital, where she will remain overnight under observation.”