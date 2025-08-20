Her parents give her encouraging smiles and gestures throughout the video.

The pop artist’s performance of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe impressed all four judges, leaving Richard Marx, Melanie C, Ronan Keating and Kate Miller-Heidke all vying for the chance to coach her.

Keating told Henderson: “It felt like you were already established as an artist and you were coming to perform your new single here on The Voice.”

But the Irish singer-songwriter’s words didn’t persuade her, with Henderson choosing Melanie C as her coach.

The former Spice Girl told Henderson: “You are born to do this. You just own that stage and it is so natural to you.”

Cassie Henderson had all four celebrity panel members wanting to coach her after her audition. Photo / Paul Taylor

Henderson, from Christchurch, first made herself known to Kiwi audiences in 2013 when she competed in X Factor New Zealand aged 14, placing fifth.

After her appearance on the show, she took a hiatus from music but returned to it fulltime in 2023, releasing the single Whatever and EP, The Pink Chapter.

Her 2024 single Seconds to Midnight remained at No 1 on the RadioScope NZ Airplay Charts for 15 weeks.

Last year, Henderson told the Herald a move offshore was the next step for her, as she wanted to push herself out of her comfort zone.

“I want to be over battling some of the biggest artists possible. If you’re not trying to do that, then I, personally, don’t feel like there’s any point in trying to do it.

“It’s a big, wide, crazy world, and I’m pretty keen to go explore it. And I can’t wait to then come back to New Zealand, and be proud to come home.”