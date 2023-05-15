The Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / Andrew Warner

A leading figure in the entertainment industry on trial for 25 sexual assault and drugs-related charges was addicted to sex and on occasions used drugs such as ecstasy and methamphetamine on women so he could rape and sexually assault them, the Crown says.

The man, who can’t be identified due to an interim suppression order, is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua after pleading not guilty to the charges, which relate to alleged offences in various locations throughout the North Island against nine separate complainants over a period of years.

Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett opened the prosecution case to the jury this afternoon, telling them the high-profile man was in a role that involved personal responsibility and integrity. But despite this, the man considered this gave him the entitlement to act in any way he wished towards those women, Pollett said.

“Whether or not they wanted it, if he did, that was all that mattered. He was addicted to sex, he told some.”

Pollett said the man used Class A and B drugs such as ecstasy (MDMA) and methamphetamine and it had the effect of lessening the inhibitions on some and influencing things in his favour, sometimes combined with alcohol.

She said on two occasions in one night he unlawfully entered the house of one of the complainants.

Once police stated investigating, the man became aware of various witnesses who had spoken to police.

He asked a business associate about family members who had made statements and encouraged them to change their minds about what they had said to police, Pollett said.

Her opening address to the jury is continuing this afternoon.

The man has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault, four counts of sexual violation by rape, three counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two counts of attempted sexual violation, two counts of burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual violation, one count of supplying MDMA, one count of supplying methamphetamine and one count of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A Crown charging document supplied to the media outlines the details of the charges.

Charges relating to the first complainant involve five charges, including three of indecent assault; one of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and one of attempted sexual violation. It is alleged the offending involved the man kissing a woman, touching her body under clothing and unlawfully touching her.

There is one charge relating to a second complainant, alleging the man indecently assaulted a woman by touching her.

Charges relating to the third complainant alleged sexual violation by rape of a woman after putting an unknown white powder into her mouth.

Charges relating to the fourth and fifth complainants alleged he indecently assaulted the women on separate occasions.

Charges relating to the sixth complainant involve six charges and allege he indecently assaulted a woman by getting into bed with her; supplied MDMA/ecstasy; raped the woman while she was under the influence of ecstasy; supplied methamphetamine, and raped the woman after taking methamphetamine.

Charges relating to the seventh complainant involve three charges, including two counts of unlawful sexual connection and rape.

Charges relating to the eighth complainant include two charges of indecent assault, alleging the man kissed the woman and touched her thigh.

Charges relating to the ninth complainant involve four charges, including two of burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual violation and attempted sexual violation. The charges allege he unlawfully entered a building on two different occasions. The charges also allege he committed sexual violation against a woman in a bathroom and in her bed.

It is also alleged he wilfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by asking a Crown witness to speak to two women about their police statements.

The Crown is expected to call 63 witnesses and the trial is expected to take up to six weeks.

The trial is before a jury and Justice Layne Harvey. Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield is appearing for the man.