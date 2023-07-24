Blue waters of Fiji is an attraction to many divers, snorkellers and kayakers. Photo / Supplied

A New Zealander on a cruise holiday has been evacuated home from Fiji after surviving being run over by another boat while snorkeling in the Dravuni waters, Kadavu Group.

Kadavu is a Fijian island known for the Great Astrolabe Reef, the world’s fourth-longest barrier reef that brings thousands of divers, surfers, and kayakers to its waters.

The Herald understands the Kiwi was on a cruise holiday and was struck while snorkeling by a propellor of a dinghy that was transporting people for rides.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after sustaining the injuries.

Fiji police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro told the Herald the victim was “medically evacuated to New Zealand by Medevac” at 8pm on Sunday night.

Police said the man was a passenger on board a cruise liner that visited Kadavu and was airlifted to the CWM Hospital after being injured.

Investigations into how the accident happened are ongoing.