New Zealand

Kiwi in Kazakstan Kylie Horsfall says her family is hunkering down and hoping for the best

8 minutes to read
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization guard an area in Kazakhstan. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By Kylie Horsfall

OPINION:

Three nights ago, I stood on my balcony for 20 minutes with my 13-year-old son, wearing a pair of slippers and a ski jacket over my pyjamas.

The temperature was sub-zero, but we needed

