Kiwi hunters warned to be safe ahead of deer season

Department of Conservation data shows a spike in hunting activity leads to an increase in injuries. Photo / Supplied

Deer hunters are being urged to take care during the peak of the roar season this Easter weekend.

Department of Conservation (DoC) data shows a spike in hunting activity leads to an increase in injuries.

Last year's roar hunt was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown and it is predicted more hunters than ever will head to the hills this autumn.

DoC's visitor safety manager Andy Roberts said each year during the roar there is a spike in hunting accidents, such as slips, trips, falls or firearm injuries.

ACC data shows there were 435 hunting-related injury claims made during the last roar in 2019 (March and April), up 31 per cent on the same period in 2018.

"Because hunters haven't been able to enjoy the roar for two years, we're expecting to see a large number of people hunting on public conservation land over Easter, which could lead to an increase in injuries.

"We're asking hunters to think about their hunt, plan well and look out for each other. There will be lots of recreationists enjoying the outdoors over the long weekend and hunters should expect to share huts, campsites, and tracks with others."

The New Zealand Police, Game Animal Council, Mountain Safety Council and New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, are also reminding hunters to keep safe during the roar.

Mountain Safety Council data shows between 2004 and 2016, 12,628 hunters were injured.

Forty-four per cent of all injuries were due to slips, trips or falls, while 10 per cent were a result of hunters carrying heavy loads.

During this period, 4.9 per cent of all injuries involved firearms discharging. A hunter last accidentally shot and killed another hunter in 2018.

A leading hunting researcher is backing DoC's concerns. Dr Karl Bridges recently published his thesis examining the human factors behind hunting fatalities and has provided hunting safety advice to DoC.

During a simulation experiment, Bridges found hunters tend to overestimate the time they took to identify their target by as much as 25 per cent.

"What felt like two minutes for a hunter to identify their target and place a shot, was actually only 90 seconds. Taking an extra 30 seconds and slowing down could mean the difference between life or death.

"Sadly, most hunters who have killed someone believed they were shooting a deer and had identified all parts of it. That's why I'm urging hunters to focus more on the way they hunt, slow down and take their time to identify their target this Easter."

DoC's top hunting tips:

• Stay within your comfort zone.

• Be mindful of other people and expect to see recreationists.

• Tell someone where you're going before you leave home.

• Make sure you have the right gear and dress for the conditions. Take a personal locator beacon with you.

• Store firearms safely when near huts or campsites.

• Follow the rules and make sure you have an active hunting permit.

• Wear high-viz, especially if you're carrying animals out.

• Make sure when you call a stag, you're not calling in a hunter.