Harry Styles fans wait eagerly in feathers and colour outside Mt Smart, some cueing from 10pm the previous night. Video / NZ Herald

Harry Styles fans wait eagerly in feathers and colour outside Mt Smart, some cueing from 10pm the previous night. Video / NZ Herald

Harry Styles fans from all over the world have called the popstar’s Auckland performance “incredibly rare” and told Kiwi fans they are among some of the luckiest in the world.

So what made the show so rare? Well, a few things.

Firstly, he played Medicine. This might seem like nothing to the average person - or even the average Harry fan - but for hardcore fans, it was something of which dreams are made.

Originally intended for his self-titled debut album, released in mid-2017, it was discarded as it sounded “too similar” to other tracks on the album. He first played it live in Basel, Switzerland, during the Harry Styles: Live on Tour in 2018 and it has since been leaked on the internet several times.

Harry Styles in concert at Mt Smart Stadium.

It quickly became a cult favourite among Styles’ most dedicated fans and is considered a privilege when it’s played at a show.

Secondly, the banana song.

Harry Styles first performed the Banana Song in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021, distorting the lyrics of Watermelon Sugar to call out a fan who was wearing, you guessed it, a banana costume.

After that, Styles’ supporters frequently attend his concerts disguised as different types of produce in an attempt to attract the Grammy Award winner’s attention.

When he broke out singing it last night, there was some initial confusion to most, but to the few that understood, there was an instant eruption of joy.

Harry Styles fans with their concert signs. Photo / Carson Bluck

“She’s dressed as a banana, she’s dressed as a banana,” he sang, pointing out all the fans dressed as different fruits, vegetables, and foods.

“There’s eggs and there’s bananas, there’s eggs and there’s bananas,” he went on before breaking into laughter with the rest of the crowd.

Not only was the Banana song sung, but we also got an extended version, as he continued to call out other veggies in the audience.

“There’s two people dressed up as peas, there’s two people dressed up as peas,” he sang, pointing to fans.

“Is there anyone dressed as an aubergine? Is there anyone dressed as an aubergine? No, no, no, there’s not, there’s not an aubergine.”

These were just a few of the iconic moments in Styles’ long-awaited show at Mt Smart Stadium.

Fans in other countries were quick to point out how lucky the Kiwi fans are.

‘’What’s it like to be his favourite?” one person wrote on social media.

“They won,” another person wrote.











