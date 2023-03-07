Harry Styles lights up Mt Smart opening with his sounds "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" Video / Yasmin Robertson

If you’re one of the 40,000 Kiwis decked out in feather boas and glitter who screamed along to Harry Styles last night, you’re probably got a case of the post-concert blues today.

During his long-awaited show at Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday night, the star charmed us all - not just with performances of his most iconic songs, but also with his trademark stage banter and cheeky sense of humour we’ve come to know and love since his days in One Direction.

So if you’re spending today daydreaming about last night’s experience - or you didn’t make it to Mt Smart and you’ve got FOMO - here are five of the best moments from last night’s show.

Singing to the crowd in te reo

Harry greeted his Kiwi fans with “Kia ora” - something we always love to hear.

But the moment he really won the crowd over was when he addressed fans with the words of the well-known waiata Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, not once but twice, and all 40,000 of them sang along.

The banana song

Despite initial confusion from some in the crowd when Harry began singing about bananas during his encore, turns out it’s something he’s done before.

“She’s dressed as a banana, she’s dressed as a banana,” he sang, pointing out all the fans dressed as different fruits, vegetables, and foods.

“There’s eggs and there’s bananas, there’s eggs and there’s bananas,” he went on before breaking into laughter with the rest of the crowd.

He joked it was an insight into his songwriting process - “That’s basically how it goes.”

Signs of the times

Harry Styles fans with their concert signs. Photo / Carson Bluck

Halfway through the show, Harry inspected some of the homemade signs fans brought along, and singled out Ashley for “one of the strangest signs I’ve ever seen”.

“Sold our cat’s leg to be here,” he read aloud. “So many questions!”

“I’m gonna be honest Auckland, not sure where to go from here.”

After hearing how Ashley apparently sold her cat Sprite’s leg to buy a ticket to the show, Harry moved on to Talia - whose sign read “bestie going through a break-up”.

After hearing the story of Talia’s bestie Romy dumping her boyfriend Michael because she didn’t prioritise him, Harry taught us all a lesson - “Be like Romy people ... don’t be a Michael, be a Romy!” Wise words.

The moment he tried to do a Kiwi accent ... or did he?

We can’t be completely sure, but it sounded like Harry had a go at the New Zealand accent as he bantered with crowds.

“How’s everybody feeling tonight?” he asked amid loud cheers before asking one member of the crowd, “You’re in denim! Are you warm?” and mimicking her response by saying “Yeah I’m hot, yeah.”

Do we detect an attempt at a Kiwi accent?

His performance of Kiwi - to Kiwis

As Harry himself pointed out halfway through his final song of the night, “How often do I get to sing Kiwi with a bunch of Kiwis?”

The song could have been inspired by Kiwi model Georgia Fowler, who he briefly dated - but Styles simply introduced it by saying, “You should know this next one! It’s named after you.”

And of course, we did. He couldn’t have chosen a better song to close his one and only New Zealand show.







