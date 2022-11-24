Kiwi dies in freak accident while rock climbing in Australia’s Blue Mountains

Australian police responded to a report a rock climber was injured after being hit by a falling rock. Taranaki man Richard Mills died at the scene. Photo / File

Taranaki man Richard Mills, 36, is being remembered by his family after he died in a tragic rock climbing accident in Australia.

Australian authorities were told he was hit by a falling rock. An operation is underway to retrieve his body.

In his obituary, Mills was described as free-spirited with a “fun-loving outlook and enthusiasm for living life”.

“His sense of humour, resounding voice and big laugh will be hugely missed. Rich touched so many people’s lives and lit up every room he walked into.”

Emergency services were called with a report a rock climber was injured in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney about 12.30pm on Sunday.

Officers attached to the Blue Mountains Police Area Command and Police Rescue attended the scene.

Paramedics from the New South Wales Ambulance Special Operations Team treated a man but he died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.











