Kiwi cop Matt Ratana named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero

A former New Zealand Police officer killed on the frontline has been awarded the BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award.

Metropolitan Police Officer Sergeant Matiu (Matt) Ratana died after being shot in his chest after being fired at "several times" by a suspect in handcuffs inside a Croydon police station in September.

Today his partner Lisa received the award, saying her hero would have felt "humbled" by it.

"Matt was a very special man. Definitely one of a kind who touched so many peoples lives through his rugby, gym, friends and love and passion for the great game of rugby. He lit up every room and every pitch with his presence, enthusiasm and smile."

She said was pleased the 54-year-old's legacy for the love of rugby would live on through the Matt Ratan Rugby Foundation set up by the East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he was head coach.

Club president Andy Poole said the aim of the foundation was to honour his memory and try and achieve some of his legacies. They would also use the power of rugby to work with disadvantaged children in the UK, South Africa and New Zealand.

Club members credited one-of-a-kind Ratana for boosting the club's community spirit and boosting its numbers.