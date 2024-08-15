Conning, an experienced South Island helicopter pilot who helped fight the Christchurch Port Hills fires, was flying for Indonesian aviation company Intan Angkasa Air Service.

He was delivering passengers to a remote village, Alama, when he was shot.

The other passengers on board, Alama locals, were unharmed.

Conning left behind two young daughters and his wife, Natasha.

Glen Malcolm Conning was killed by separatist rebels in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua. Photo / Supplied

Yesterday’s funeral was held in the Moutere Hills Community Centre. Family, friends, fellow pilots, hunters and fishermen came in droves from “all over the world”, Lawrence told ABC.

“Glen of course had his lovely family at home, but he also had a family overseas,” she said.

Lawrence also said the funeral featured a helicopter entry, huge family haka, countless words of love and a lasting visual of her son’s dimpled cheeks.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better send off for my beautiful, beautiful boy.”

In a statement last week, his family said Conning was “the most caring and loving husband and dad to his girls” and was “truly loved” by his family and friends.

“When he wasn’t flying, he cherished spending time with his family and friends, and being in the outdoors,” the family said.

“Our hearts are broken from this devastating loss. We appreciate the love and support we have received.”

Tributes online have been flowing in since Conning’s death.

“Absolutely gutted, top bloke, we had some good times together mate, so many memories,” said one tribute.

“Glen, it was a privilege to have worked with you,” said another.

The separatist rebel group alleged to have killed Conning has denied responsibility for his death, saying it occurred within a declared war zone.

Spokesperson for West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), Sebby Sambom, told Tempo.co Conning was killed within a declared war zone, claiming it was therefore the responsibility of the Indonesian military (TNI) and police (Polri).

“It’s not our responsibility, it’s the responsibility of the TNI-Polri. We’ve announced it every time,” Sambom told Tempo.co.

Conning’s death comes nearly 18 months after the abduction by rebels of another pilot from New Zealand, Phillip Mehrtens, who remains in captivity.

The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.

