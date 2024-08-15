The separatist rebel group alleged to have killed Conning has denied responsibility for his death, saying it occurred within a declared war zone.
Spokesperson for West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), Sebby Sambom, told Tempo.co Conning was killed within a declared war zone, claiming it was therefore the responsibility of the Indonesian military (TNI) and police (Polri).
“It’s not our responsibility, it’s the responsibility of the TNI-Polri. We’ve announced it every time,” Sambom told Tempo.co.
Conning’s death comes nearly 18 months after the abduction by rebels of another pilot from New Zealand, Phillip Mehrtens, who remains in captivity.
The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.
Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.