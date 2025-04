A 24-year-old New Zealander was arrested at Phuket International Airport after attempting to smuggle cocaine into Thailand, concealing the drug inside his passport. Photo / Facebook Phuket Airport Immigration.

A 24-year-old New Zealander was arrested at Phuket International Airport after attempting to smuggle cocaine into Thailand, concealing the drug inside his passport. Photo / Facebook Phuket Airport Immigration.

A 24-year-old Kiwi who was arrested at Phuket Airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine remains detained in the country.

Airport officials caught him with 0.18g of cocaine in his passport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the man.

The 24-year-old who was caught allegedly smuggling cocaine remains detained in Thailand three weeks after his arrest.

The New Zealand man was apprehended at Phuket Airport on April 8 after officials found 0.18g of cocaine in his passport.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said the embassy in Bangkok was continuing to provide consular assistance to a New Zealander detained in Thailand.

“For privacy reasons no further information will be provided.”