The 24-year-old who was caught allegedly smuggling cocaine remains detained in Thailand three weeks after his arrest.
The New Zealand man was apprehended at Phuket Airport on April 8 after officials found 0.18g of cocaine in his passport.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said the embassy in Bangkok was continuing to provide consular assistance to a New Zealander detained in Thailand.
“For privacy reasons no further information will be provided.”