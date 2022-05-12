Jed Mildon will attempt the record at this purpose-built venue near Rainbow Mountain about 25km south of Rotorua.

A world record could be set on a hilly farm just outside of Rotorua this afternoon.

Kiwi BMX star Jed Mildon from Taupō will try to set a Guinness World Record for the longest jump on a pedal-assist eBike by jumping more than 30m.

The jump will be over in the blink of an eye but Mildon says "a lifetime" of preparation has led to this moment.

"I've been dreaming [about this] for forever," Mildon told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"I started jumping as a kid in the neighbourhood. Then I just kept wanting to jump as big as possible.

A photo montage of Jed Mildon performing the quadruple BMX back flip. Photo / NZME

"That's kind of how my mind works."

For Mildon, every jump is just a preparation for the next record-breaker.

The modern-day Evel Knievel has travelled the world, attempting daring challenges and pushing the limits of what can be done on a bike.

Mildon was the first person in the world to land a triple, and then a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

Breaking a world record today, Mildon said, would mean everything.

"You can envision every step of the way, how you're going to do it and what it's going to look like.

"I also visualise what it's going to feel like. Landing and riding away is going to be awesome."

Mildon compared the feeling to unwrapping presents under the Christmas tree as a child.

Mildon will attempt the record at this purpose-built venue near Rainbow Mountain about 25km south of Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I still remember what it was like to get my first bike. This will be like that."

Mildon's jump will take place at a purpose-built venue near Rainbow Mountain about 25km south of Rotorua.

"We've been on-site for two weeks," Mildon said.

"[But] this all came about a year ago and we've been working on it for nine months.

"There's a lot of people behind this."

Bosch project manager Paul Gunn said he met Mildon a little over a year ago and had been working towards this jump ever since.

But even with tens of thousands in funding dollars, Gunn said getting to jump day was about having the right people in the right place and at the right time.

Jed Mildon at the jump site on Friday. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We couldn't have done this without the Rotorua mountain biking community," Gunn told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"You have to have empathy for what Jed is trying to do. They know what this jump means."

Preparation for the jump included visiting seven different locations.

"We needed a really, really big hill."

Gunn said surveyors and engineers were just some of the expert consultants who have lent a hand to making sure Mildon could clear the ramp safely.

"We always take a safety-first approach.

"Over the past two days we've shifted a lot of earth [just to build the course]."

Jed Mildon is attempting a world record near Rotorua on Friday. Photo / NZME

Gunn said Mildon will have to hit speeds of about 70 to 75km/h hour at the top of the ramp.

The attempt was set down for this morning but has been postponed until 2pm due to the position of the sun.

In the meantime, Mildon said he's "just chilling out, keeping distracted and just doing what I do every other day."

"I'll probably do some stretching. I'll probably have a nap."

Mildon said he usually has a 20-minute nap before a live show to reset.

"Later on I'm just going to have to suck it up and go for it.

"These are the moments we live for and why we do this stuff."

More to come.