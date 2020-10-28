Kiwi as bro! Couple arrive at Wairarapa College school ball in farm tractor

Tom Williams and his ball partner Olivia Horsbrugh made a splash after arriving to their Wairarapa College school ball in a tractor. Photo / Supplied

The school ball is usually one of the biggest moments in a Kiwi teen's life.

From dressing up to how they arrive, the big night is something to cherish forever.

But instead of following the trend of hiring a limo, two Wairarapa College students decided to go grassroots - putting a rural farming spin on their big night by pulling up to their red carpet event in a John Deere tractor.

With the school's ball having previously been postponed due to Covid-19, it was likely the last chance for the Year 13s to be able to partake in their cherished event.

After waiting months for the big day, Tom Williams, who lives on a farm outside of Masterton, wanted to pay tribute to his farming background.

After dusting off the farm vehicle and giving it a good clean, he proposed the idea of arriving on a tractor to his ball partner Olivia Horsbrugh.

Weeks later, the worlds of farming and glam collided. Tom and Olivia were off the ball in the John Deere tractor.

Tom's mother Karen Williams told the Herald it was an amusing way to close off the schooling chapter in the pair's life.

"There was a real mixture of cars, a lot of muscle vehicles and V8s coming in. Then there was my son and his ball date in their tractor.

"We live on a farm and my son was keen to take a tractor along as a bit of a shoutout to something he is passionate about. He asked his partner of the night Oliva and she was really keen.

"It was about a 90-minute round trip to drive it up on a Friday night. It needed a bit of a clean down as we've been busy putting our food crops in.

"Tom and Oliva were driven around the school grounds. She had a bit of a tough time exiting the tractor in high heels though," Williams joked.

The pair's unique arrival attracted a lot of attention and has since been a hit on social media.

Williams said the big night and response was a fun way to close off 2020, which has been a struggle for millions of people across the world with Covid-19 disruptions.

"A lot of people seem to be amused, surprised and pleased. When people looked across the oval they could see these really bright lights and people were thinking 'what is that?'

"It's a bit of a novelty. It's something to remember. We're a bit of a food bowl around the Wairarapa so it fitted in reasonably well.

"They loved it. it's been a tough year for everyone but I think in Year 13 there's a lot of lasts, whether that be the last dinner dance, school ball. A lot of things have been postponed or cancelled.

"So it was really cool to have an event, dress up, arrive in style and be made to be special."

The moment has since been shared on social media, with viewers poking fun at the iconic moment.

"Awesome. Tom will owe Mick [his father] a day's fert work for that chauffeuring effort," one wrote.

Another said: "You can take the boy out of the farm, but you can't take the farm out of the boy. Great New Zealander!"