Robbemond’s aunt, Cheri Germaine Louw, said Robbemond “tried to protect”.

Eugene Robbemond, of Whanganui, was allegedly murdered while protecting his parents whom he was visiting in Cape Town, South Africa.

A neighbourhood watch group said Robbemond threw a sledgehammer through the back window of the offenders’ getaway car, after which they shot him.

Robbemond’s family and friends have paid tribute to “a kind-hearted man“, ”dear friend" and “beloved dad”.

Robbemond owned a machining business, Fabrication Creations, and was well-known in the online racing community, a follower of speedway and a passionate engineer.

“I’ve personally known Eugene for 16 years myself, and he is a kind-hearted man with a quirky sense of humour that would keep you smiling for days,” a friend who asked to remain anonymous said.

“I just hope the police can find justice.

“It won’t bring my friend home, but it would be nice to see this [not] go unpunished for such a beautiful human being’s life taken too soon.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”

Robbemond’s friend said he was supposed to fly back to New Zealand the day following the incident.

His racing group, Superstocks Teams Racing, said Robbemond “wasn’t just a friend or a brother, he was once the man that ... built this community”.

The group said: “Eugene was a beloved dad but also a very special friend, buddy, teammate and partner whose kindness, generosity and laughter touched the lives of all who knew him.

“We find comfort in knowing that Eugene’s spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who loved him. Save our spots in the team until the next time.”

Details of a memorial or funeral service were unclear, the group said, as he was laying at rest in South Africa. Superstocks said they would update their members on any plans “so we can celebrate Eugene’s life and legacy”.

Louw described the incident in detail and demanded the offenders be caught.

“My brother’s son was shot dead on Friday,” she said.

“He died in my brother’s arms.

“I just don’t have words.

“Hope karma gets these bastards.”

She claimed Robbemond’s parents, her brother and sister-in-law, were followed from the bank back to their home on Mostert St.

The offenders allegedly blocked the couple in their driveway, she said.

One man hit Robbemond’s mother across the head with a gun, she said.

“Son tried to protect and got shot,” Louw said.

South African Police Service spokesman Malcolm Pojie told media police believed the offenders had followed the couple from the bank to their address.

Police tracked the vehicle the offenders used, a Toyota Corolla, and found it in a carpark in Parow, about 4.6km away.

