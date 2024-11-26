“I’ve personally known Eugene for 16 years myself, and he is a kind-hearted man with a quirky sense of humour that would keep you smiling for days,” a friend who asked to remain anonymous said.
“I just hope the police can find justice.
“It won’t bring my friend home, but it would be nice to see this [not] go unpunished for such a beautiful human being’s life taken too soon.
“When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”
Robbemond’s friend said he was supposed to fly back to New Zealand the day following the incident.
His racing group, Superstocks Teams Racing, said Robbemond “wasn’t just a friend or a brother, he was once the man that ... built this community”.
The group said: “Eugene was a beloved dad but also a very special friend, buddy, teammate and partner whose kindness, generosity and laughter touched the lives of all who knew him.
“We find comfort in knowing that Eugene’s spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who loved him. Save our spots in the team until the next time.”
Details of a memorial or funeral service were unclear, the group said, as he was laying at rest in South Africa. Superstocks said they would update their members on any plans “so we can celebrate Eugene’s life and legacy”.
Louw described the incident in detail and demanded the offenders be caught.