Kiw-born real estate agent Karl Howard took Viagra before alleged bloodied sword attack

NZ-born real estate agent Karl Howard has been charged with wounding with intent to murder.

A prominent real estate agent who police allege choked one woman before turning a samurai sword on another had taken four Viagra pills and had a "sexual intent" before the bloody ordeal at the $2 million home he shared with his former partner, a court has heard.

Karl Howard remained "scared" in hospital with a shoulder injury when his matter was heard on Wednesday.

"We're very worried for him ... he's scared, he's been in hospital," his former partner Rebecca Duncan told The Daily Telegraph.

"We've known each other for a very long time."

Howard, the 44-year-old co-owner of Ray White in Balmain was drinking for hours with two women at his affluent Annandale home when police alleged he punched the 27-year-old in the face and turned a samurai sword on the 29-year-old after she intervened about 5am, Monday.

Blood was splattered on the footpath near the home in Ferris Street, Annandale. Photo / Richard Dobson / News Corp Australia

Newtown Local Court heard Howard was in a new "intimate relationship" with the younger woman he allegedly attacked.

Howard allegedly strangled and forced a tongue kiss on her, the court heard.

The court also heard Howard took four Viagra pills before the alleged offending and a lawyer for one of the women suggested he had a sexual intent.

"The only reason someone would (take four Viagra pills) before strangling and forcing his tongue down someone's throat is he must have had a sexual intent," Anthony Sissian, a lawyer for one of the women told the court.

He asked for the court to suppress the names of the women, who he said had undergone "extreme trauma" in the events.

It's not yet known why the giant sword, a collector's item, was allegedly in the Ferris Street home.

The younger woman, who works as a nurse, and the older woman, who works as a freelance publicist, ran to a nearby home and called Triple-0, police claim.

Howard staggered from the home bloodied with his own wounds.

Police outside Karl Howard's Annandale home on Monday. Photo / Richard Dobson / News Corp Australia

Police said he was hiding behind a parked car and had tried to jump over a fence before he was arrested on nearby Macquarie Street.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent to murder and trespassing.

Paramedics treated the women for serious injuries before they were taken by ambulance to the same hospital as their attacker.

Detectives and forensic officers were spotted at the home on Monday seizing the samurai sword and other items.

Howard underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder and puncture wound and woke yesterday as his lawyer, John Sutton, told the court that he wouldn't apply for his release.

"I think he's worried about a lot more than losing his job, it's a very unfortunate circumstance," Mr Sutton told reporters outside court.

"He's in hospital, I'd seen him not long after surgery under anaesthetic and clearly that wasn't the time to start asking detailed questions."

Ms Duncan said New Zealand-born Howard was a "good guy".

Karl Howard's former partner Rebecca Duncan (right).

After six years together, the couple broke up six months ago.

Close friends said Howard had been struggling coming to terms with splitting up with the woman "he thought he was going to spend the rest of his life with" as he put their former home in the leafy inner west suburb on the market.

Ray White suspended Howard as the police investigation continued.

"The suspension has been extended pending the resolution of charges against him," they said in a statement.

"We do not condone violence in any form. We are concerned for the wellbeing of all involved and staff are being offered counselling services."

The company, which until Monday had spruiked Howard's "enviable reputation based on integrity and client satisfaction" on its website, said it was concerned for the women involved.

Howard will remain in custody until April 8.