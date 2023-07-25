Kiri Allan crashed outside home of senior Ministry of Justice official

In the aftermath of the crash, Kiri Allan's car could be seen in the middle of the road. Photo / Supplied

Kiri Allan crashed directly outside the home of a senior Ministry of Justice official on Sunday night.

Allan has been charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer following a crash on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath shortly after 9pm.

It happened outside an address owned by the ministry advisor and her husband, property records show.

The Herald has been unable to contact anyone at the address for comment.

The black ute that had been damaged in the crash was no longer parked on the street this morning. It is not clear whether the ministry official and her family own the vehicle.

Damage could be seen on a ute parked on Evans Bay Parade after the crash Kiri Allan. Photo / Nick James

Kiri Allan revealed earlier today she will not be contesting this year’s election so she can heal and “chart a new course” for her life following her mental health struggles that led to her crashing her car in Wellington on Sunday.

In a social media post, Allan apologised to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and to her party members for her actions.

“To the Prime Minister - I have undermined you and the trust you placed in me to do an important job for New Zealand. I cannot express the remorse I feel. I am so, so sorry,” she wrote.

“Second, to my colleagues and party members. I can’t describe how full of anger towards myself for letting you all down.”

“Many people have placed their trust and confidence in me as a political leader. I have failed all those that put their trust and confidence in me. I have let my electorate down, my party down, and all those that relied on me.”



























