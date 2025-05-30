Advertisement
King’s Birthday Weekend Weather: 130km/h winds and large swells hit NZ

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

What's in store for the long-weekend weather? MetService's Heather Keats tells you everything you need to know. Video / Herald NOW
  • A strong west to southwest flow will bring 130km/h winds and 6m waves this weekend.
  • Warnings are in place for severe gales and large swells, especially in the South Island.
  • Monday is expected to be calmer, with the best conditions for outdoor activities.

This long King’s Birthday weekend, a strong west to southwest flow is set to hit the country with severe 130km/h winds and 6m waves.

Warnings and watches for severe gales are in place for several areas, with large swells expected to build along most coastlines, especially along the western South

