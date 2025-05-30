“Monday will be the pick of the long weekend. The winds look to calm, so it’ll be the best day to head outdoors.”

This comes after a week of hectic weather with marble-sized hail, thunderstorms and severe winds that lashed the upper North Island.

On Thursday night, a tornado struck Nawton residents in Hamilton.

A young Hamilton family said they felt the “strongest winds ever” as a tornado ripped past their home, sending trees and fences tumbling down, ripping off roofs and causing trampolines to fly through the air.

MetService meteorologist Samkelo Magwala told the Herald there will be lingering showers on and off throughout the weekend for some places, “but nothing hectic except the wind”.

“The main issue is wind, although the rainfall will pick up late Sunday in the Fiordland region.”

He said the main regions of concern when it comes to strong winds are Wairarapa and Southland.

Magwala said Auckland should expect to see on-and-off showers, but likely won’t see anything too severe.

Magwala said the South Island is in for a chilly start to mornings this holiday weekend.

“Single-digit minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures will be in the mid-teens for the South Island.”

Current warnings and watches

Hawke’s Bay, from Napier southwards, and the Tararua District are under a strong orange wind warning that is set to stay in place until 10pm on Saturday.

Locals in these areas could expect to see severe gale westerlies gusting 130km/h in exposed places, the MetService said.

Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures is possible.

“Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” MetService said.

The Chatham Islands are also under the same wind warning that is forecast to lapse by 10am on Sunday.

The Chatham Islands are forecast to experience severe gale westerlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places, turning southwesterly during Saturday afternoon with squally thunderstorms possible.

Southern Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha and Dunedin are also under the same wind warning until 3pm on Saturday.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.