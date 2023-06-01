A cold southern front is set to bring snow to the mountains and send temperatures across the country plummeting in a welcome to winter. Photo / George Heard

King’s Birthday motorists leaving Auckland this afternoon to begin their long weekend getaways are being warned they could be hit by heavy rain and nasty traffic jams.

MetService says the city can expect showers today before heavier falls in the afternoon and a high of 18C.

Motorists running the Southern Motorway gauntlet are tipped for the toughest time as they face the heaviest jams.

State Highway 1 between Manukau and Bombay is expected to be busy from 10.30am to 6.30pm today, and “heaviest” from 2pm to 5pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The motorway will again be busy tomorrow from 8.30am to 4.30pm with extra heavy jams from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Waka Kotahi also expects a regular flow of motorists heading in the opposite direction and using the Southern Motorway to head north into the city.

The agency is warning motorists to expect busy traffic north from Bombay to Manukau from about 11am to 6pm each long weekend day from Saturday through to Monday.

For those planning a getaway north of Auckland, traffic will be much lighter than that heading south, but it will still be busy this afternoon, the agency said.

It expects SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford to be busy from 1pm-6pm today.

Returning holidaymakers can then expect busy traffic on Monday between midday and 3.30pm as they head south back into the city.

Auckland’s temperatures are also expected to tumble 4C in the coming days.

While Saturday is expected to be mainly fine with a high of 17C, showers are tipped for Sunday and Monday as temperatures drop to 16C and then 14C.

That pattern is also expected across the country as winter marks its arrival on the first King’s Birthday long weekend since the Queen died.

Forecaster WeatherWatch is warning that a cold blast from the Southern Ocean is now hitting the country and likely to bring snow.

WeatherWatch’s Philip Duncan said the front is moving north over the country from the Southern Ocean.

It will send Monday daytime temperatures as low as 11C in the North Island and even lower in the South Island.

It is also already bringing thunder and lightning to the country’s west, with 37.8mm of rain hitting Greymouth in one hour last night and 21.6mm falling in one hour on New Plymouth this morning, MetService said.

An active front is moving up Aotearoa, with lightning and rain impacting western areas.



⚡ 8300 lightning strikes have been recorded since 6pm last night (Thursday)



🌧 Greymouth received 37.8mm of rain between 8-9pm.



🌧 New Plymouth has had 21.6mm in the last hour! pic.twitter.com/ZaNgTOZN7i — MetService (@MetService) June 1, 2023

WeatherWatch’s Duncan said South Islanders can also expect snow to the mountains, including close to Queenstown.

However, he doesn’t believe it will be a major snow event.

Along with the cold, windy and unstable weather will hit the top of the North Island and also parts of the South Island.

For Hamilton, meanwhile, the weather front will see temperatures drop from 17C today to 12C by Monday.

Possibly heavy rain is expected this afternoon, while Waka Kotahi said there could be very heavy traffic on Monday going north on SH25 at Tairua and SH1 at Tirau to Karapiro as holidaymakers head back to Auckland.

Tauranga can expect the odd shower today for a top of 18C before temperatures drop to 14C on Monday.

Napier can expect a pleasant high of 22C today with clouds before the cold front also makes its presence felt, pushing temperatures down to 15C by Monday.

MetService is not tipping much rain for the region.

New Plymouth in the west will go from a high of 18C today to 13C by Monday with showers and rain on Sunday and Monday.

Wellington can expect a fine start to the long weekend with sunshine and tops of 17C today and 14C tomorrow.

Showers and rain will then catch up with the capital as temperatures fall to 14C on Sunday and 12C on Monday.

Fourteen hour rain radar loop - see if you can track the passage of the front now sitting over #Waitomo and #Taupō - positively hooning along 🏎🌧 pic.twitter.com/KCMLRytuIZ — MetService (@MetService) June 1, 2023

Wellington traffic is tipped to be heaviest on SH2 between Remutaka Hill, the city and Featherston.

Waka Kotahi expects northbound traffic to be busy today from noon to 6pm and heaviest from 3pm-5pm.

Returning traffic in the same stretch of road will then be busy on Monday from 11.30am to 5.30pm, the transport agency expects.

Christchurch in the South Island can also expect bright, fine days today and tomorrow with tops of 16C and 13C, according to MetService.

Cloud and rain should then hit for highs of 14C and 12C on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will drop even lower to 11C later in the week as WeatherWatch’s Duncan said proper wintry weather hits the south’s biggest city.

Dunedin is set for a mostly fine high of 15C today before rain and cold weather hits on Sunday for a high of 11C and overnight low of 6C.

Queenstown, meanwhile, can expect overnight lows to drop to 1C as heavy rain hits by Sunday.







