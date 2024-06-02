Rob Webb, of Taihape, is honoured for his services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Rob Webb, of Taihape, has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list with a King’s Service Medal (KSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

He has been involved in community initiatives in Taihape for several decades, serving as a firefighter, borough councillor, school board trustee, Justice of the Peace and marriage celebrant.

“I feel very humbled to receive the honour,” Webb said.

“I love the community – my family has lived here for five generations and I enjoy everything I do.”

Webb first volunteered with the Taihape Volunteer Fire Brigade in 1970, was deputy chief fire officer for 19 years, and is now a life member providing operational support.

He served as a Taihape Borough Councillor for two terms and was chairman of the Taihape Community Board for two terms in the early 1980s.

Webb has played the bugle at the Anzac dawn services in Taihape for 55 years since beginning as a 14-year-old.

“I’ll keep doing it as long as I have enough puff to play the bugle sufficiently,” he said.

“We always have a great turn-out for the service in Taihape and it was great to see so many young people attending this year.”

Webb also provided long service as president of the Taihape RSA from 1999 until 2018.

Now semi-retired after a long career with PGG Wrightson and Farmlands Co-operative Society, Webb said he still kept a busy schedule.

As a long-term member of Taihape Musicians Club, Webb plays with a dance band and has encouraged young musicians by teaching brass band music at Taihape College in the 1990s.

Webb also served as a trustee on the boards of Taihape Primary School and Taihape College in the 1990s.

He coached college rugby from 1992 to 1995 and served as a committee member of the Pirates Rugby Club.

A marriage celebrant since 1995, Webb said he still enjoyed providing his services and he was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2004.

He previously worked in the Taihape District Court as a bailiff and clerk for more than 20 years.

Webb also serves his community as a synod member and lay reader at St Margaret’s Anglican Church.

His work took him away from Taihape for a few years and, while he always returned for the Anzac service and other gatherings, he missed his hometown, he said.

“It’s just a fantastic community,” he said.

“I’m very appreciative of receiving this honour.”

