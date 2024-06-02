Well-known Cambridge community stalwart, Robert Feisst, died on May 21. Photo / Waipā District Council

Robert Feisst, a devoted and long-standing stalwart of the Cambridge community, has been awarded a King’s Service Medal (KSM) in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

He received the honour for services to the community which spanned more than four decades and several organisations including the Cambridge Community Board, Cambridge Town Hall Trust, Chamber of Commerce, and Rackets Club.

Unfortunately, he won’t be here to celebrate the achievement as he died on May 21, at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife Val, his children Sonya, Julie, Fiona and Andrew, and eight grandchildren.

His family told the Waikato Herald Robert had accepted the honour before he died.

His son Andrew said it had been a difficult time for the family, but hearing of the honour was a little ray of light at a time of sorrow.

A well-known Cambridge community stalwart, Robert Feisst, suddenly passed away on May 21 at the Waikato Hospital. Photo / Ruth Gilmour Photography

“Dad told us [about receiving the KSM] a few weeks ago when he found out ... he was very happy. We’re very proud [too].

“He was dedicated to Cambridge and surrounding districts, he loved the community and interacting with them.”

Andrew said his father leaves behind a proud legacy.

“There are lots of Dad’s fingerprints on community projects around Cambridge, [today] he would be most proud to be part of the Cambridge Town Hall restoration committee.

“We look forward to seeing the town hall restoration project completed, which Dad loved ... and worked so hard for.”

Suitably, Robert’s funeral was held at the town hall on May 28.

General manager of the Cambridge Town Hall Simon Brew echoed Andrew’s statement about Robert’s lasting legacy, saying his 18-year stint at the organisation will be “unforgotten” and his death left a big hole in the community.

“[Robert] was a special person to a lot of people and very connected to his community. It’s a huge loss for us because of his connections and experiences in the trust,” he said.

A photo from a decade ago. Rob Feisst (far right) was a technical sales representative at SourceNZ for Te Awamutu, Cambridge, and Otorohanga.

“His vision for the hall was powerful ... it’s a hole now for us without such a strong [voice] in the community. He left a strong blueprint of the venue’s restoration and vision, so we’ll work to see that through as best as we can.”

Brew said his strongest memory of Robert would be his leadership skills and willingness.

“[Watching Robert] actively champion the best idea in the room, whether it was his or not was amazing, he was very willing to listen to anyone,” he said.

“I saw him many times change his mind and listen to other people’s suggestions. He was willing to change his mind.”

Brew said he will remember Robert as funny, experienced, and a willing man.

A social media post from the Waipā District Council described Robert as a well-known community stalwart.

Deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk said he was “incredibly passionate about advocating on behalf of his community, and the impression he left will be long-lasting”.

The Cambridge Town Hall. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Andrew said his father also had a love of sport, especially local teams.

A former rugby teammate of Robert’s, Jake Moreland, who was later coached by him as part of Hautapu Sports Club’s senior rugby team, said Robert was “the sort of man that makes the world go round”.

“He was so prominent in community affairs and made a substantial contribution to the town he lived in his whole life,” Moreland said.

“He was a good and solid man, the kind of person that serves on all committees and works hard. He was genuinely a good bloke and was solid at sports.”

From 1992 to 2010, Robert was a member of the Cambridge Community Board, serving 12 years as deputy chairperson. He was a member of the Rackets Club for 40 years, a member of the local Armistice committee and a trustee of Cambridge’s Health and Community Trust since 1996.

As part of the latter, he helped with the transformation of the Taylor Made Community Space, originally a maternity hospital and now a community hub.

Louise Upston, National Party MP for Taupō, said she had the privilege of speaking at Robert Feisst's funeral service. She said he was a community champion.

Since 2018, Robert had been the deputy chairperson of the Cambridge Town Hall Trust where he was involved in reinvigorating the town hall and earthquake-strengthening work, giving his time since to its functional operation.

Taupō MP and NZ’s Minister for Social Development, Louise Upston, spoke at Robert’s funeral service.

“He was an absolute community champion who volunteered in so many organisations across the community,” she said.

Upston said she was also permitted to publicly confirm ahead of the King’s Birthday that he had received a KSM.

“It was a proud moment for his family and friends to know that he had that recognition, and it was a proud moment for all, albeit bittersweet.”

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

