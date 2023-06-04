The Order of New Zealand (ONZ)
To be an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand:
Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, LG, GCVO, PC, for services to New Zealand
The New Zealand Order of Merit (GNZM)
The Right Honourable Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, for services to the State
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Jo Anne Brosnahan, QSO, for services to governance and business
Dr Teuila Mary Percival, QSO, for services to health and the Pacific community
Helene Elizabeth Quilter, QSO, for services to the public service and the arts
Knights Companion (KNZM)
The Honourable John Stephen Kós, KC, for services to the judiciary and legal education
Selwyn Tanetoa Parata, for services to Māori
Wayne Ross Smith, CNZM, for services to rugby
Companions (CNZM)
Rodney Keith Bracefield, for services to Search and Rescue and aviation
Emeritus Professor Alison Marion Cree, for services to herpetology, particularly tuatara
Lianne Audrey Dalziel, for services to local government and as a Member of Parliament
Distinguished Professor Nigel Peter French, for services to epidemiology
Deborah Kennedy Gilbertson, for services to business, science and technology
Dr Karen Lesley Grylls, ONZM, for services to choral music
Colin Charles James, for services to journalism and public policy
Murray Gordon McPhail, for services to horticulture
Samuel Kevin Prime, ONZM, MBE, for services to Māori, the environment and health
Professor Ralph Ernest Harper Sims, for services to sustainable energy research
Dr Ruth Lilian Spearing, for services to haematology
Dr Brian Walter Wickham, for services to the dairy industry and statistical genetics
Dr Richard Brice Wong She, for services to burn care
Officers (ONZM)
Michael John Absolum, for services to education
Associate Professor Catherine Mary Andrew, for services to nursing education
Rodney David Baxter, for services to youth
Nicholas Robert Billowes, for services to education
Owen Patrick Bosson, for services to thoroughbred racing
Karl Jason Chitham, for services to the arts, particularly Māori art
Philip Maurice Clarke, for services to arts governance
Professor Rochelle Lee Constantine, for services to wildlife conservation and marine biology
Dr Florence Joyce Cowan, for services to midwifery
Ria Lorraine Earp, for services to health
Dr William John Werahiko Edwards, for services to Māori health
Dr Peter Flanagan, for services to blood transfusion
Nicolas Alfred Hager, for services to investigative journalism
Douglas Henry Hood, for services to the music industry
Colin Tindall Jones, for services to the dairy industry
Dr Shirley Jean Jülich, for services to restorative justice and survivors of sexual abuse
Dr Michael Frederick Klaassen, for services to plastic and reconstructive surgery
Matekino Lawless, QSM, for services to Māori art
Andrew Roy Leslie, MNZM, for services to sport and the community
Christopher Whitcombe Maclean, for services to conservation and publishing
Materoa Vicki-Leigh Mar, for services to Māori and Pacific health
Sandra Marie Morris, for services as an illustrator and to education
Sunita Devi Narayan, for services to language education and the Indian community
Wayne Stephen Bayne Norrie, for services to business and governance
Deborah Anne Panckhurst, for services to foreign affairs and Māori
Professor Emeritus Alison Mary Rich, for services to oral pathology
Jack Michael Rikihana, for services to Māori, health governance and the community
Shae Maria Ronald, for services to youth
Bruce Ronald Russell, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
James Schuster, for services to Māori arts and heritage preservation
Nua Silipa (Nua Semuā Silipa), for services to Pacific education
Suzanne Findlay Sutherland, for services to library and information services
John Frederic Taylor, for services to disabled people
Peter John Morgan Taylor, for services to business
Professor Lynette Joy Tippett, for services to neuropsychology and people with dementia
Emeritus Professor David Robert Towns, for services to conservation
Dr Christopher Howard Wearing, for services to entomology and the fruit and orchard industries
Te Maari Anahera Whare, for services to Māori language education
Emeritus Professor Paul Worthing Williams, for services to geoscience and environmental science
Steven Wyn-Harris, for services to the farming industry and rural communities
Honorary Officers
Meleane Pau’uvale, for services to the Tongan community and education
Dr Maysoon Subhi Salama, for services to the Muslim community and education
Members (MNZM)
Mary Puatuki Aue, for services to education, technology and Pacific and Māori communities
Ronald Tuakana Baker, for services to Māori mental health
Shanelle Kay Barrett, for services to triathlon
Victoria Jane Blood, for services to the entertainment industry
Yvonne Annette Browning, for services to education and youth
Simon Alexander Challies, for services to people with neurological conditions
Kendal Judee Collins, for services to youth
John Ido De Bernardo Deceased. His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 17 April 2023, prior to the date of death. For services to the plumbing and gas industries
Devon Ruahei Demant, for services to rugby
Dr Ofanaite Ana Dewes, for services to health and the Pacific community
Bryce Robert Dinneen, for services to disabled people
Ann Violet Dunphy, for services to youth and education
Joy Dunsheath, JP, for services to human rights, women and education
Gerald Peter Dwyer, for services to rowing
Fa’atili Iosua Esera, for services to Pacific education
Margaret Mary Eyre, for services to business and the community
Toalele Len Faneva, for services to Māori
Dr Siale Alokihakau Foliaki, for services to mental health and the Pacific community
Loloma Foster, for services to race walking
David Alexander Haig, for services to woodworking
Jeanette Sherilyn Hall, for services to Highland dancing
Gerard Anthony Hanning, for services to education and the community
Michelle Louise Hooper, for services to sports
Warren Graham Jack, for services to the community
Ian Leslie James, for services to the community
Peter John Kaiser, for services to education
Sergeant Walter Wallace Kopae, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Gwendolyn Audrey Alexis LewGor, for services to ethnic communities
Charlotte Anne Lockhart, for services to business and philanthropy
Qiane May Matata-Sipu, for services to the arts
Stacey Victoria Mendonca, for services to women
Lynette Evelyn Milne, for services to the arts
Tara Lai-Ianne Moala, for services to the community and environment
Keni Upokotea Moeroa, JP, for services to the Cook Islands community
Superintendent Rakesh Sharanund Naidoo, for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities
Andrea Kate Nelson, for services to sport
Malcolm Charles Nicolson, for services to local government and the community
Barry Thomas Pickering, for services to football
Victor Lewys Pirihi, for services to golf and Māori
Reverend Thomas Tamati Hemi Poata, for services to Māori and the community
Helen Teiarere Rawiri, for services to Māori language education
Christine Margaret Richardson, for services to Special Olympics and the community
Anna Victoria Rogers, for services to literature
Nicola Ann Saker (Lady O’Regan), for services to heritage preservation and the arts
Amy Ella Satterthwaite, for services to cricket
Derek Monty Shaw, for services to the environment, local government and athletics
Kennedy Wailer Simon, for services to rugby
John Edward Sims, for services to karate
Dr Susan (Huhana) Margaret Smith, for services to the environment
Franklin Manu Solomon, for services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education
Judith Anne Solomon, for services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education
Arthur Graham Sutherland, for services to outdoor education
Awerangi Lorraine Tamihere, for services to Māori health
Tofilau Talalelei Senetenari Taufale, for services to Pacific health
Dr Semisi Pouvalu Taumoepeau, for services to education and tourism
Dr Rangituatahi Te Kanawa, for services to Māori art and heritage preservation
Robert John Tucker, for services to photography and the community
Murray Robert Warrington, for services to brass bands
David John White, for services to the prevention of family violence
Dean Douglas Whiting, for services to Māori arts
Jacqueline Lesly Williams, for services to Scouting
June Lynette Williamson (Linn Lorkin), for services to music
Kenneth James Wilson, for services to education, research and the economy
Kathryn Anne Wood, for services to youth and outdoor education
Honorary Members
Fa’amoana Ioane Luafutu, for services to arts and the Pacific community
Fumiyuki Saijo, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations
Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)*
Heniaka August, for services to Māori and the community
Peggy Ann Barriball, JP, for services to the community
Dianne Joy Buchan, JP, for services to the community and environment
Colleen Helen Carr, for services to the community
Stella Frances Cattle, for services to the community and seniors
Venus Mary Cherrington, for services to health and the community
Derek Boyd Collier, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Ralph John Correa, JP, for services to the Indian community
Lynne Cousins, for services to social welfare
Joseph Davis, for services to the Fijian community
Dr Handunnethi Kolitha De Silva, for services to health
Brian Leslie Doughty, for services to rural communities and outdoor recreation
Richard Harold Dunkerton, for services to swimming
Dr Mary Angela Eastham, for services to interfaith communities
Anthony Louis Fortune, JP, for services to the community
Catriona McDonald Foster, for services to nursing
Peggy Joyce Frew, for services to the community
Shirley Douglas Gillard, JP, for services to the community
Rodney James Graham, for services to the community
Kate Lorraine Hargraves, for services to the community
James Donald Hazlett, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Peter Thomas Housiaux, for services to surf lifesaving and canoe polo
Robin Ethnye Jackson, for services to swimming
Karen Desiree Knudson, for services to choral music
Reverend Alofa Ta’ase Lale, for services to the community
Richard Hunter Lemon, for services to the agriculture and pastoral industry
Bernice Monica Lepper, for services to the community and education
Ngaio Patricia Lewis, for services to charitable fundraising
Diane Frances Martin, JP, for services to the community
Geoffrey William Mayall, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Karen Ann McClintock, for services to the community
Miraka Cynthia Norgate, for services to the community
Teremoana O Ma Hodges (Teremoana Maua-Hodges), for services to sport and culture
Antony Mark Pettinger, for services to outdoor recreation
Kane Kahora Rangitonga, for services to social work and the community
Susan Reardon, for services to nursing
Neil Alexander Robbie, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Glenys Anne Scandrett, for services to dance
Kirsty Jean Sharpe, JP, for services to the community
Stephen Garry Shaw, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and hockey
Reverend Margaret (Penny) Ruth Sinnamon, for services to the community
Ronald George Smith, for services to the community and Search and Rescue
Sylvia Mary Smith, for services to netball
Dr Sivagnanaratanam SriRamaratnam, for services to the Tamil community
Marcia Rei Te Au-Thomson, JP, for services to seniors, Māori and health
Raana Amelia Thelma Tuuta, for services to Māori and the community
Putiani Upoko, for services to the Pacific community
Robyn Ann van Reenen, for services to the arts
Jillian Helen Vincent, for services to pipe bands
Patricia Mavis Wyatt, for services to netball
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Squadron Leader George Samuel McInnes, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Colonel Vanessa Maria Ropitini, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
* The Queen’s Service Order and its accompanying medal, the Queen’s Service Medal, is still named after the late Queen Elizabeth II this year, but will change name to the King’s Service Order and King’s Service Medal to acknowledge the new monarch.
The first honours using the new titles are likely to be announced as part of the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024.