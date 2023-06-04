Peter Housiaux in front of the Ōtaki Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo / David Haxton

Throughout clubs in New Zealand are stalwarts who go the extra mile.

They’re always there to help out and always available to impart their knowledge for those keen to learn more.

Moreover, they’re respected and held in high regard among their club members.

One such stalwart is Peter Housiaux, who has been involved with the Ōtaki Surf Lifesaving Club for more than 50 years, and who has been a key figure in the Ōtaki Canoe Polo Club, as well as at national and international level.

Housiaux, from Ōtaki Beach, has been awarded a Queen’s Service Medal* in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours 2023, for services to surf lifesaving and canoe polo.

“It’s a real privilege to be awarded a medal.

“I know there’s a lot of other people around Ōtaki and the Kāpiti Coast who have done as much as I have done or more.”

To be awarded a medal was quite surprising too.

“When I got the letter I thought it was one of my mates taking the Mickey,” Housiaux said.

“I read it, put it away for the rest of the day, and read it again just to make sure.

“It was pretty exciting.”

Peter Housiaux at Ōtaki Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Housiaux joined the surf club as a lifeguard in 1972.

“My father John was in the surf club so I followed on from there.

“He and I used to hang out there all the time.”

Over the years he would be patrol captain, committee member, search and rescue co-ordinator, coach, mentor and more.

He loved helping club lifeguards win regional and national awards.

At one stage, for 10 years, he trained a group of junior lifeguards aged under 13, leading them to win competitions throughout New Zealand.

“I’ve always loved the surf and the people,” Housiaux said.

“I’m still involved with the club and I’m still a qualified lifeguard after 50 years.

“I’m 63 now.”

Housiaux has also been passionate about canoe polo and formed the Ōtaki Canoe Polo Club in 1987.

“I got into canoe polo by cross-training for triathlons and surf as well.

“A lot of the surf club played canoe polo back in the day.

“And then I ended up playing and coaching internationally.”

A highlight was coaching the women’s team to gold medal success at the 2016 Canoe Polo World Championships in Italy.

Housiaux, who has received various awards during his involvement in surf lifesaving and canoe polo, has also sponsored community organisations, via his Concrete Doctors business, including the Ōtaki Players Society, the Ōtaki Volunteer Fire Brigade, and the Friends of the Ōtaki River projects.

“The business has been going for around 35 years now.

“It started out with just me but now we’ve got about 25 people who are all local.”

Housiaux thanked his wife Anne-Marie for all her support.

“She’s always been a part of everything I have done.”

* The Queen’s Service Order and its accompanying medal, the Queen’s Service Medal, is still named after the late Queen Elizabeth II this year, but will change name to the King’s Service Order and King’s Service Medal to acknowledge the new monarch.

The first honours using the new titles are likely to be announced as part of the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024.