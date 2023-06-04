A Queen, a former Prime Minister, a fearless journalist and two champion rugby players - and their former coach - are among those in line for King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours. Video / NZ Herald

A Queen, a former Prime Minister, a fearless journalist and two champion rugby players - and their former coach - are among those in line for King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the highest honour given to a New Zealander, being named a Dame Grand Companion.

And former Black Ferns coach and All Blacks coach Wayne Smith was among six new Knight and Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit - something Smith, who helped lead both national rugby teams to World Cup glory, described as “a privilege... but also a bit awkward, knowing so many have helped me get it”.

He had “huge gratitude” for all those he’d worked with in 37 years of coaching, and the vital support he’d received off the field.

“My mum is 92. She and my sister/brother-in-law will be extremely proud. My wife Trish has been a rock. I honour her through this award - 43 years of bringing up our sons and keeping the house/family in order.

“She reckons I’ve been away for 20 of those 43 years.”

He has a lot of people to thank for his success, says Sir Wayne Smith - pictured here with Kendra Reynolds during the Women's Rugby World Cup last year. Photo / photosport.nz

Dame Jacinda, who resigned in January after five particularly challenging years in office - which included the deadly Christchurch mosque terror attacks, the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the Covid-19 pandemic - described her honour as “humbling”.

“So many of the things we went through as a nation over the last five years were about all of us rather than one individual... for me, this a way to say thank you - to my family, to my colleagues, and to the people who supported me to take on the most challenging and rewarding role of my life.”

Accepting a King's Birthday and Coronation Honour is a way to say thank you to everyone who helped her in five years in the top job, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Photo / Doug Sherring

The only higher honour was for Queen Camilla, who was made an additional member of the Order of New Zealand.

The Order of New Zealand is our most prestigious honour, and membership is limited to 20 living persons.

The Queen was given the honour for services to New Zealand, including helping support her husband King Charles III’s relationship with New Zealand - and by promoting various charitable causes worldwide and in connection with New Zealand.

This included becoming patron or president of more than 90 charities, with a focus on health and wellbeing, literacy, sustainability, the arts, animal welfare and survivors of rape and sexual assault. She has also met with organisations aligned with her charitable work during visits to New Zealand, including Arohata Women’s Prison and the Wellington SPCA.

Queen Camilla, pictured with King Charles on Coronation Day last month, has been recognised for "services to New Zealand". Photo / AP

Along with Sir Wayne, Pumanawa Kaiarahi o Aotearoa Leadership NZ founder Jo Anne Brosnahan, paediatrician, researcher and Pacific children’s health advocate Dr Teuila Percival, former Secretary of Defence and State Services Commission deputy commissioner Helene Quilter, Supreme Court judge Stephen Kós and Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou, Te Matatini and Te Pihopatanga o Aotearoa chairman Selwyn Parata were named dames and knights.

Sir Selwyn, who is Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tahu, said he was “humbled and elated”.

“I’m proud for Ngāti Porou and Te Ao Māori, and New Zealand as a whole.”

Sir Stephen, recognised in part for his efforts championing legal education, said he revered “education and the opportunities it brings others”.

The best part about being knighted was the opportunity to thank those who had supported him - his family, universities, the legal profession and colleagues.

“They educate me, free, every day.”

Dame Teuila said her honour was recognition of not only what she’d done, but all those she’d worked with - and that children and Pacific people are important.

“It’s great to be able to do the work I love.”

Dame Teuila Percival's achievements include being a founding member and deputy chairwoman of South Seas Healthcare, a community health service providing care to Pacific peoples.

Everyone who helped establish and grow Pumanawa Kaiarahi o Aotearoa Leadership NZ over the last 20 years shared in her honour, Dame Jo Anne said.

“Leadership NZ is building a diverse network of talented leaders from across every part of the NZ community who understand each other’s worlds and the challenges facing us and can therefore lead in a collaborative way. Collaborative leadership is the only way that we will resolve the wicked problems facing us - divide and conquer does not work.”

Others honoured today include former government minister, MP and three-term Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, who was among 13 Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit recipients.

Dalziel’s achievements include advocating for low-paid women workers in the 1980s, involvement in Christchurch’s post-quake recovery - including helping set up the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust and the Christchurch Foundation - and leading her council’s response to the terror attacks at two Christchurch mosques, building strong relationships with the city’s Muslim communities.

Meanwhile, journalist Nicky Hager is among 42 Kiwis to become an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Hager has researched and written books on intelligence networks, environmental issues, military and politics, all aimed at holding power to account - successfully, with his work sparking both government and European Union inquiries.

He hoped his accolade would encourage others to chose investigative journalism as a profession, Nicky Hager said. Photo / NZME

His investigation into Operation Burnham - a 2010 military operation in Afghanistan involving NZSAS troops in which a child died and civilians were injured - led to the Office of the Inspector-General of Defence being established to provide oversight of New Zealand’s military forces.

He was especially pleased “services to investigative journalism” had been included in the honours, apparently for the first time - something he hoped would encourage and protect others to choose the profession, Hager said.

He was accepting the award on behalf of those who help him, especially whistleblowers.

“Good people who, via me and sometimes at considerable personal risk, have helped expose dishonesty, wrongdoing and abuse of power, and who by doing so have helped make a better society.”

The honour was also not an “end of career award”, Hager said.

“I have many important projects to come.”

Black Ferns co-captains Kennedy Simon (left) and Ruahei Demant, seen here lifting the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2022, have been recognised in the King's Birthday and Coronation Honours. Photo / Alex Burton

The achievements of three national sportswomen were also recognised, with Black Ferns co-captains Ruahei Demant (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Awa) and Kennedy Simon (Tainui), along with former White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite, among 66 new members of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Fifty Kiwis are also being awarded the Queen’s Service Medal, set to be re-named for the King from next year, while three Defence Force staff will receive the New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration.