He’s played a leading hand in delivering New Zealand three treasured Rugby World Cups, but as he prepares to reluctantly accept a knighthood for those pinnacle achievements, Wayne Smith takes most pride from the unseen moments of joy.

Smith, as assistant coach to fellow rugby Knights Graham Henry and Steve Hansen, guided the All Blacks to successive World Cup crowns in 2011 and 2015, before stepping away from the national team two years later.

When the Black Ferns hit their lowest ebb after a dire 2021 northern tour and damning cultural review, New Zealand Rugby turned to Smith as their 11th-hour saviour. A miracle transformation followed, with the Black Ferns claiming their home World Cup triumph last year.

While those achievements earn Smith a knighthood in the King’s Birthday honours - a title that follows his recognition as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2012 - it’s the memories behind the scenes he truly savours.

Smith’s son, Josh, lives with cerebral palsy, which is partly why he treasures the chance to take trophies to schools where other kids battle physical disabilities.

“There’s so many personally tough and exhilarating moments, it’s tough to pick one. Sharing those moments has been one of the best things,” Smith says.

“I remember a couple of times being able to take the World Cup into Conductive Education down at Addington Primary.

“To go in there, take something you’ve achieved, and show those kids is really special for me. After the Black Ferns’ victory last year, the Canterbury girls, when they got home from the World Cup final, took their medals and their trophy to Conductive Education - so it’s like passing the baton on.

“It’s those things that give me real joy.”

Seven months on from the Black Ferns’ tense World Cup final victory over England - sealed on the final play by an unlikely lineout steal from lock Joanah Ngan Woo - Smith continues to cherish the culmination of that remarkable rebuild.

Joanah Ngan-Woo and Wayne Smith celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

“As in any campaign, you’ve got so many people you need to rely on to perform and create a synergy. I had great staff, great coaches, who melded into a high-performing unit.

“We had brilliant rugby players who bought into what we were trying to do with our game. Through it all there was a fair bit of luck, too, with the missed kick by France in the semifinal and the red card for England. That red card played a big part in the outcome of the final. There’s always things that need to go your way for you to achieve these honours.

“It was a helluva adventure. I had no idea when I entered it how fulfilling it would be - not just the rugby but the way the women were, the connection with community, the goodness in them and joy they had for playing. Those are things I’ll never forget.”

Smith’s 37-year coaching career has significantly enhanced countless careers and enriched lives through consistent success that also includes Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders and Chiefs.

Yet the former All Blacks first five-eighths remains somewhat embarrassed to accept a knighthood. “Arise, Sir Smithy” will take some getting used to.

“It’s a difficult one to explain because I’ve never really thought of what I do as being worth an honour. I played a game, coached a game. It’s supposed to be fun. I don’t see those achievements as being anything extra special.

“When you get into this situation you understand all the people who have put time into you. I think of my family, my mum who is 92, and how special this will be for her.

“I’ve decided to accept it but I’m not really sure I deserve it just for coaching rugby.

Wayne Smith (right) was an assistant coach to both Sir Graham Henry (left) and Sir Steve Hansen as they led the All Blacks to World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015 respectively. Photo / Photosport

“Through my career, whether it’s playing or coaching, you perform the best you can, you’re in great teams. You work hard and put everything you’ve got into it but afterwards I was never really struck about how important that was. It was just part of what I did and then you get onto the next campaign. They stack up over the years.

“What other people see you perhaps don’t see yourself.”

Smith and wife Trish will spend the next few months in Europe for a series of reunions but his vast experience won’t be lost to New Zealand rugby after signing on as performance coach for the Black Ferns and All Blacks.

While Smith has started working with new Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting, he won’t help the All Blacks until Scott Robertson assumes charge next year.

“We’ve already got strong relationships so I’m always open to sharing ideas because you often get ideas back. That’s how you grow. I don’t see it as mentoring. I’ll give opinions, share what I know, have discussions with people. I don’t expect it’s going to be groundbreaking stuff. Hopefully I’ll make a difference now and again.”

Given Smith’s enduring influence, it’s safe to assume that understatement of the century will hold true.