King’s Birthday 2025: What you need to know for the long weekend

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

MetService King's Birthday Weekend weather
  • King’s Birthday is a public holiday with no trading restrictions, but some businesses may add a 15% surcharge.
  • Expect cooler weather with showers and breezy southwesterlies, especially in coastal and southern areas.
  • Heavy traffic is anticipated on major routes, particularly around Auckland and Wellington, with peak times identified.

Monday is King’s Birthday. Except it isn’t. Confused? Don’t be – here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming public holiday.

Are shops and businesses open on King’s Birthday?

Businesses don’t face trading restrictions for King’s Birthday like they do on Easter holidays, Christmas or the first half

