The Māori king is urging tangata whenua to have hope in unifying Aotearoa, call for vehicles to be banned on Muriwai Beach, Infrastructure New Zealand says councils need long-term independence and mayor urging for common sense after weekend fires. Video / George Heard / NZHerald

By Taiha Molyneux of RNZ

“The best protest we can do right now is be Māori, be who we are, live our values, speak our reo, care for our mokopuna.” - Kīngi Tūheitia.

Inspirational words were shared by Kīngi Tūheitia in his kauhau to those who gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae for the nationwide hui hosted by Waikato Tainui.

Kīngi Tūheitia thanked the thousands who attended and thousands more who watched, emphasising the turnout was sending a strong message, not just to the Government, but to nations across the globe.

A series of workshops focused on te reo, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, national identity, oranga tangata and oranga taiao took place with the input of experts in specialised fields.

One of those workshops was dedicated solely to the voices, ideas and aspirations of rangatahi Māori, who have been identified by Kīngi Tūheitia as a priority.

He told them, “Thank you for coming. Your voices are valued, your voices are important, your voices are heard.”

Rangatahi stepped up and made the most of the opportunity they were given.

Rangatahi Forum facilitator Piripi WIniata delivered a summary of the key points to those gathered at the marae.

He spoke of one of the participants, asking, “Why did it take a coalition Government like this for our people to come together and talk about what’s important to us?”

As a result, rangatahi told those assembled at Tūrangawaewae Marae that gatherings bringing iwi together to strategise an autonomous way forward should not be reactive, but should be held every three years regardless of who is in government.

He said maintaining the momentum of the kōrero, staying on track with plans and building and strengthening consensus was dependent on regular hui focused on those aims.

Rangatahi also delivered a united call for iwi to leverage their knowledge and consistent use of social media platforms.

Two of the forum panellists, Te Aorere Pewhairangi and Hana Tapiata, have a combined following of more than 200,000 people they engage with online daily.

Iwi were encouraged to seek out and connect with rangatahi Māori influencers to build and encourage engagement with younger generations, using content created by and for them.

They were told the fight in future might look slightly different, but the pursuit of unity and autonomy would remain the same.

The mauri was handed across to Rātana following the hui and discussions will continue at Rātana celebrations this week.

They will carry on at Waitangi, and Kīngi Tūheitia announced the conversation will also travel to Te Waipounamu and Te Tairāwhiti.