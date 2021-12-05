King Cobras gang member accused of possessing 3D-printed semi-automatic weapon

A man was arrested and two firearms seized following an incident in Māngere East. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Not guilty pleas have been deemed for a King Cobras gang member accused of possessing a 3D-printed semi-automatic weapon - among other gun-related offences.

Interim name suppression, however, will remain in place for the 24-year-old. The defendant did not attend today as a brief hearing was held on his behalf at the Manukau District Court.

Police said they attended an address in East Tamaki on November 6 where a 3D-printed firearm and ammunition were located.

"A search warrant was subsequently carried out at an address in Ōtāhuhu where air rifles were located," a police spokesperson earlier told the Herald.

The 3D gun was identified as an FGC-9 JStark1809 - a semi-automatic pistol that's design was released on the internet in 2020.

The man was also charged with possessing 9mm calibre ammunition, punishable by up to four years' prison, and unlawful possession of an unlawful magazine for the bullets, which is punishable by up to two years' prison.

Additionally, the man has been charged with a separate offence involving an October 30 shooting in Māngere.

Police were called to a shootout along Yates Rd in Māngere around 10.30am on October 30.

A witness told the Herald a man, believed to be a King Cobra gang member, was run off his motorbike, and sounds of gunfire were heard. But no one was injured, police said.

One man was arrested on the day of the shooting and police said they spoke to a number of gang members.