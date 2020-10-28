Kim Dotcom's defiant message to NZ Government, Kiwis over Joe Biden corruption allegations

Kim Dotcom has issued a defiant warning to the New Zealand Government over US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The internet entrepreneur and political activist has accused government agencies of previously being in cahoots with Biden to take down his long-defunct file-transfer platform MegaUpload.

In a video message issued on social media, Dotcom says Biden personally oversaw the downfall of his business and accused the former vice-president of bringing shame on New Zealand.

"Today with a message to the New Zealand Government and the authorities who destroyed MegaUpload and raided my home," he said.

"Have a look at Joe Biden today. The former vice-president who personally oversaw the destruction of my business, who installed his own lawyer in the Department of Justice to be a US attorney, to bring a case against me."

He also accused Biden of asking New Zealand authorities to conduct illegal activity in a bid to bring him down and referred to unsubstantiated corruption claims made against him by President Donald Trump.

"This very same person now has evidence mounting about his corruption, his pay for play dealings with his donors.

"This is the man who bought shame on New Zealand because of all the illegal things that New Zealand has done to me in response to Joe Biden's request.

"The judiciary, the spy agencies, the New Zealand Police, the corrupt former National Government, all in cahoots with ... Joe Biden."

Kim Dotcom has accused government agencies of being in cahoots with Joe Biden to previously take down his long-defunct file-transfer platform MegaUpload. Photo / NZ Herald / Getty

On January 5, 2012, indictments were filed in Virginia in the United States against Dotcom with crimes alleged including racketeering, conspiring to commit copyright infringement, and conspiring to commit money laundering.

He was arrested two weeks later by the New Zealand Police in an armed raid on his home involving 76 offices and two helicopters.

Assets worth $17 million were seized including 18 luxury cars, giant screen TVs and works of art. Dotcom's bank accounts were frozen denying him access to US$175m ($218m) in cash.

A high court found the warrants used to seize Dotcom's property were illegal. In 2017 he agreed a confidential settlement with police over the raid.

In Dotcom's latest appeal to both government and the public, he warns for people to be "very careful" as Biden faces "scrutiny for all his [alleged] corrupt dealings".

"This is a good time to reflect and observe what's happening in the US. I'm still here, and I'm happy to remain here. All the best."

Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Biden acted corruptly during his time as vice-president, accusing him of advocating for the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which employed his son, Hunter Biden.

The President repeated an unsubstantiated claim that Biden "got $3.5 million from Russia"— referring to unproved allegations that a firm co-founded by Hunter Biden once received a payment in that amount from Russian businesswoman Yelena Baturina as part of a "consultancy agreement."

Dotcom is currently waiting for a Supreme Court decision on whether or not he'll be extradited to the United States to face copyright-related charges.