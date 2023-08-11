A man is run over by a car outside a gig in Palmerston North in what was believed to be a gang-related incident in Palmerston North last weekend. Video / Supplied

Police have seized several weapons, including four guns, and arrested a man affiliated with Black Power amid ongoing gang tensions in Palmerston North.

Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage was fatally shot outside his home in daylight last Sunday, with the 27-year-old father’s death coming after three days of unrest between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power in the city.

The feud began on Friday last week, when a Black Power member had their finger cut off and was de-patched as payback for the killing of Palmerston North Mob member Raniel Kiu in May.

Yesterday’s arrest - for breach of bail - and weapon seizures took place after police searched a property just outside the city said Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander.

A specialist police dog from Wellington was also involved in the search, which is part of the force’s ongoing Operation London, Grantham said.

“Seven men affiliated with Black Power were located, four of whom were from out of town.

One has been arrested and charged for breach of bail.

“Additionally, four firearms and a number of other weapons were located and have been seized by police.”

Hori Gage was shot outside his home in Palmerston North on August 6. Photo / Facebook

Police were continuing to follow “strong lines of enquiry” in relation to last weekend’s serious offending, including Gage’s death, he said.

“As part of an effort to ease tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power, police are continuing to engage with influential members of both groups.

“Police have no tolerance for the violence that played out over last weekend.”

An anonymous gang member told the Herald this week emotions were tense and gang leaders were working to keep the peace among members in Palmerston North after Gage’s death.

The revenge-fuelled, finger and patch-removing attack on a Black Power member occurred two days before Gage’s death and followed a House of Shem concert at a bar on Main St.

Gage is not believed to have been involved in the incident on Friday night, during which a person was also violently run down in the street by a car.

Video captured the moment a man was run over during a gang brawl in Main St, Palmerston North.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of last weekend’s Main St brawl about 10.30pm on Friday following reports of disorder where a group of people were fighting.

“On arrival, police were unable to locate anything of note, however were then notified by hospital staff that two people had come in with injuries that appeared to have been sustained in a fight.

“Officers attended however the victims declined to speak with police,” a spokeswoman said.

In May, mourning gang members were captured on video leaving Kiu’s funeral procession and launching an attack on two people outside the Coffee Club in The Square, with frightened diners - one carrying a child - rushing inside and staff locking the door.

The Coffee Club The Square cafe in Palmerston North, where Mongrel Mob gang members were involved in a violent incident during a slain member's funeral procession. Photo / Google Streetview

The community could be reassured people would be held to account for breaking the law, Grantham said.

Police said this week they’d invoked new legislation to disrupt gang activity, giving officers powers to search vehicles and the occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize their weapons during times of conflict.

Any incident which put people’s safety at risk should be reported to police by calling 111, Grantham said.

Information could also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.