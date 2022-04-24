Killer Beez host 150-strong party after motorway chaos

Motorbikes were strewn across an Auckland motorway in a hectic crash, blocking traffic. Video / Supplied

A 150-strong party capped off a day of drama yesterday after Killer Beez gang members descended on the tiny community of Ramarama.

A crash involving Killer Beez gang members earlier in the day had caused chaos on Auckland's Southern Motorway with footage of an injured man lying on the ground and damaged bikes being wheeled off the road.

Earlier on Saturday the gang held its annual general meeting which saw 300 bikies descend on Ramarama, south of Auckland.

A witness, who didn't want to be named, said they saw the commotion on the motorway about 1pm on Saturday, near the East Tamaki exit.

A separate source confirmed to the Herald the crash involved Killer Beez members during their drive through Auckland as part of their annual general meeting.

Later in the day, the gang returned to the Country Inn Motel.

The manager of the Country Inn motel at Ramarama, who called himself "Q" Hapuku, today said the gang members set up a marquee for dinner and a had a few bands. The event catered for 150 people, he said.

There were no issues with members of the gang and Q Hapuku said they were well-behaved and respectful of the property, he said.

The group was gathering for its AGM. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"They are packing up and ready to go," Hapuku said this afternoon.

About half the 30 rooms at the motel were booked by the gang.

The police today said they were not aware of anything of note.

Yesterday, police checkpoints were set up close to the Country Inn where bikers and vehicles carrying gang members were pulled over.

Gang members started arriving for their annual AGM on Thursday and police told locals the gang was likely be in the area until Monday.

The gang's founder and president Josh Masters was among those stopped, riding a quad bike. Masters was left paralysed from the waist down after a shooting several years ago.

Killer Beez president Josh Masters was among those stopped by police today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

He waved to the Herald photographer as he drove past.

Other gang members were not so kind, taunting cops as they cruised past yelling, "F*** the police."

Locals said the bikers were doing burnouts at 3am on Saturday - and they were sick of the gang members' intimidation tactics.

"They did the same last year and we expect the noise level and burnouts will continue tonight," one said.

"If they kept to themselves, we wouldn't mind but they have to let everyone in the area know they are here with their partying and carry on.

"The gangs are out of control, but we are thankful that police have been quick to stop any of their nonsense."

Officers told locals they were checking all individuals coming in and going out of the venue.

"Police are gathering all their intel on the Killer Beez," another local told the Herald.

It's the second weekend in a row that police have targeted motorcycle gangs. Last Saturday, police issued infringement notices following "gang movements" on New Zealand roads, including a Comancheros gang bike run between Auckland and Waikato.

A police spokesperson said yesterday officers had issued a number of notices for breaches of licence conditions and vehicle safety requirements.