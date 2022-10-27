Killer Beez gang member William Nelson-Bell was today sentenced for his part in November 2020 drive-by shootings. Photo / NZME

Killer Beez gang member William Nelson-Bell was today sentenced for his part in November 2020 drive-by shootings. Photo / NZME

A Killer Beez gang member who took part in four South Auckland drive-by shootings on his 18th birthday has escaped a jail term and instead will serve a year of home detention.

William Nelson-Bell, now 19, pleaded guilty in August to his part in the alleged revenge plot, that took place in daylight after members of a rival gang stole a motorbike and patch.

The charges included three counts of intentionally damaging property by shooting at homes on three different streets, as well as one count of aggravated burglary of a home in the same area and one count of participating in an organised criminal group.

Today in the High Court at Auckland Justice Pheroze Jagose sentenced Nelson-Bell to home detention at the Grace Foundation and made it clear the teenager would never again enjoy the mitigating discounts at this level.

"I believe your attendance at Grace Foundation appears to be an opportunity to break the cycle of your family history," he said.

Nelson-Bell was arrested after he was found driving one of the cars involved in the offence, with shotguns located in the car.

He was also found to be a member of the gang's Facebook messenger group chat that organised the meet-ups.

His defence lawyer Victoria Letele described him as being "caught up in the group offending where he watched the offending from the streets".

Authorities have previously said that the November 2020 shootings were intended to send a message to the rival gang the Tribesmen but the damaged homes included neighbours who were inside at the time and had nothing to do with the gang warfare. No one was injured.

Today, Letele asked for the sentence to be adjourned, stating that a letter from the Grace Foundation would allow him to be a part of a rehabilitation programme.

"He acknowledges the seriousness of these charges but is hoping to have the opportunity to further engage with the rehabilitation programme. He is still very young.

"There has been a significant time of darkness for the family including death and violence which has unfortunately been the normality of what he observed when growing from a young man to now."

Letele also suggested that Nelson-Bell would take part in a restorative justice programme.

But Crown prosecutor Christopher Howard said the "suggestion of restorative justice was completely inappropriate" in situations that involved gang shootings in residential areas.

Justice Jargose agreed with the Crown and the sentencing continued.

Nelson-Bell faced a maximum of six years imprisonment but after several discounts, his sentencing came down to one year at the Grace Foundation, a rehabilitation centre.

Report writers for the court described his childhood as dysfunctional and said he lacked identity.

They recommended a sentence of electronically monitored bail at the Grace Foundation would suit him best.

Justice Jagose warned Nelson-Bell not to pass up his family and other support systems in preference of the gang, and to sever gang ties.

"The time for intervention is now and I am satisfied home detention will hold you accountable while promoting your sense of responsibility and assisting your rehabilitation and reintegration."

In July Michael Crawford - the person whose items were stolen - admitted to having orchestrated the shootings and was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.

"You play a lesser role than Crawford's lead," Justice Jargose said.

Nelson-Bell's family burst into tears of relief and hugged each other as the sentence was read to the court.

Later today Nelson-Bell's co-defendant James Williams is expected to be sentenced.