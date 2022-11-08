Killer Beez bust: Police seize illegal rifle and over $10,000 in cash

Police have seized an illegal rifle, ammunition, and over $10,000 in cash after raids targeting Killer Beez gang members. Photo / NZ Police

After executing search warrants in Auckland properties targeting Killer Beez gang members, police have seized large amounts of cash, ammunition and an illegal rifle.

Police raided properties in Papatoetoe and Wiri, detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said, as a part of Operation Cobalt, an ongoing operation tackling gang violence.

Two people, a 36-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been arrested over the find and are before the Manukau District Court.

“The pair have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition,” Schmid said.

“Police continue to appeal to the community for any information relating to those illegally in possession of firearms in their neighbourhood.”

Inquiries are still ongoing, and police are not ruling out further arrests and charges being laid.



