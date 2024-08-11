Looking east on Friday as contractors finish up the Whitmore St phase of the Te Ara Rimu Pathway project in Kihikihi. Photo / Dean Taylor

Looking east on Friday as contractors finish up the Whitmore St phase of the Te Ara Rimu Pathway project in Kihikihi. Photo / Dean Taylor

A major part of the Te Ara Rimu Pathway project in Kihikihi wrapped up last week with work completed on Whitmore St and the road fully re-opened.

Construction of the other phases of Kihikihi’s new walking and cycling pathways will be completed in three months.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson said Whitmore St was a major part of the project, so finishing this section was a great milestone.

New roundabout at the intersection of Whitmore and Oliver Streets and the light controlled pedestrian crossing outside Kihikihi School in the background. Photo / Dean Taylor

On Friday, construction commenced on two raised zebra crossings outside the Space Centre and bus stop, and at the Whitmore St and Rolleston St intersection.