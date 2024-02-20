Kihikihi Bowling Club's Make-A-Wish tournament winners, from left; Henry Te Moni, Ed Knox and Dean Te Mono.

Kihikihi Bowling Club raised $1543 at its Make-A-Wish Tournament last Wednesday.

All proceeds on the day plus generous donations from players were donated by the club to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has a focus on terminally ill children, giving them an experience they wouldn’t otherwise have.

It was a good day of bowls, producing only one team with four wins and three teams with three wins each.

These teams were separated on ends won to decide second and third place.

The winners were a composite team skipped by Henry Te Moni, supported by Dean Te Mono and Ed Knox.

Second place went to a Kihikihi team of Dave Barnes (skip), Don Millin and Bev Haddrell who won 23 ends over the four games and scored 41 points.

Visitors and loyal supporters of Kihikihi, representing Cambridge Central, secured third place.

They were Laurie Roycroft (skip), Ron Greenwood and John Mead. Their third placing was achieved by winning 16 ends and scoring 34 points.

Kihikihi Bowling Club’s next tournament is a ladies-only tournament on March 6 sponsored by Ingham Mitsubishi Te Awamutu.





