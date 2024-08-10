Advertisement
KidsCan overwhelmed as cost of living hits Gisborne families hard

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
2 mins to read
KidsCan, a charity dedicated to helping Kiwi kids affected by poverty, has launched an urgent appeal for food, shoes, warm jackets and clothing.

Three Gisborne schools and eight early childhood centres are waiting for help from KidsCan as more families struggle to provide the basics like food and clothing.

“In the Gisborne region, 265 children in three schools and eight early childhood centres are waiting for KidsCan’s support of food, shoes, warm jackets and clothing,” KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman says.

“Schools are seeing families who didn’t need help before now struggling to survive each week as the cost of living spirals.

“We know the region has been through a really tough few years, so we’d urge anyone who is in a position to help to please donate. We need to wrap children in support so they can focus on learning. Every child deserves that chance.”

Campion College registered with KidsCan for the first time this year to receive funding and support.

Acting principal Karyn Sadler said the level of need had risen as families faced unprecedented financial challenges.

“We are seeing more and more students arriving at school without basics such as shoes, jackets and lunches.”

The college has already received assistance from KidsCan, which provided bedding, a Chromebook and uniforms for students in need.

“We are on the waitlist for assistance and are hopeful that the amazing organisation KidsCan will continue to provide much-needed aid to the families in our community.”

KidsCan has been inundated with requests for support nationwide – particularly from schools in middle-income areas.

More than 10,000 children in 260 schools and early childhood centres are now on its waiting list – the largest in the charity’s 19-year history.

The charity has launched an urgent appeal.

“The poverty line is shifting,” Chapman said. “It’s heartbreaking to see children who didn’t need help before now arriving at school lacking the very basics, and we are unable to get food and clothing to them because we don’t have enough funding.

“The repercussions are huge. When kids are cold and hungry, they can’t learn and they get left behind. We can’t forget about them.

“I’m worried about their mental health. We can’t leave children waiting for support at such a critical time in their development.

“With the right support, kids can flourish at school – and every child deserves that chance.”

To donate to KidsCan, go to www.kidscan.org.nz.

