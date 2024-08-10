KidsCan, a charity dedicated to helping Kiwi kids affected by poverty, has launched an urgent appeal for food, shoes, warm jackets and clothing.

Three Gisborne schools and eight early childhood centres are waiting for help from KidsCan as more families struggle to provide the basics like food and clothing.

“In the Gisborne region, 265 children in three schools and eight early childhood centres are waiting for KidsCan’s support of food, shoes, warm jackets and clothing,” KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman says.

“Schools are seeing families who didn’t need help before now struggling to survive each week as the cost of living spirals.

“We know the region has been through a really tough few years, so we’d urge anyone who is in a position to help to please donate. We need to wrap children in support so they can focus on learning. Every child deserves that chance.”

Campion College registered with KidsCan for the first time this year to receive funding and support.