Premium

'I didn't kill her': He was jailed 20 years ago for murdering his wife so he could marry a prostitute. Now he wants to clear his name

25 minutes to read
Sam Sherwood
By
Sam Sherwood

Senior Journalist - Crime


Twenty years after Kevin Harmer was jailed for murdering his wife after setting her car alight, he maintains what happened that day was nothing more than an accident and hopes the Criminal Case Review

The fire

The escort

The trial

The appeal

Que sera sera