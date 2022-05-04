Kerry Prendergast. Photo / Stephen A'Court

Former Wellington mayor Kerry Prendergast's gut feeling is this year's bid for the city's top job will be a two-horse race.

The contenders are likely to be incumbent Andy Foster and Labour MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle, although both are yet to confirm whether they're running.

Prendergast told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills it was still early days, considering candidate nominations don't close until August.

But she hasn't got wind of any high-profile candidates considering the mayoralty apart from Foster and Eagle.

"There doesn't seem to be anyone else out there, because you'd be doing a lot of work by now if you were thinking about it."

Others who have announced bids for the mayoralty include former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau, Barbara McKenzie, and Ray Chung.

Asked whether Foster or Eagle would get her vote, Prendergast said she wanted to see what their vision was for broken water pipes, getting the city's transport network moving, and affordable housing.

She also wanted to see the city cleaned up.

"It's not safe. I don't feel safe anymore walking home at night in parts of the city.

"I want it to be the way it used to be - bubbly and bright. People that respected heritage, respected urban development, respected urban design. Cosmopolitan. Cafes, restaurants, helping the hospitality sector, helping the retail sector."

Labour MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prendergast said it was important contenders had a team around them to drive their vision because they couldn't do it on their own.

"So, has this person got the leadership qualities... to do deals, to cut deals and get on with making our city great again?"

Voters would also be considering how much of the council in-fighting experienced this term was the mayor's responsibility, she said.

It's understood if Eagle does run, it will likely be as an independent endorsed by the Labour Party.

Prendergast said she suspected Eagle would have Labour's support, although she described him as being centrist in his politics.

"He has worked in council before and he's been a city councillor. So he certainly understands the business of local government. He certainly will have contacts in central government to get the support the city needs from central government."

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prendergast said she was "positive" Foster would run, the question was more whether he would also run in his ward as opposed to mayor or nothing.

She thought Foster had a chance because a lot of local body elections was about name recognition.

Prendergast said she was a great believer in democracy and she would be voting.

"People have to vote. You can't complain afterwards if you don't like what's happening."