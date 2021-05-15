Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Kerre McIvor: Kids need free school lunches, they can't learn when they're hungry

4 minutes to read
Some tips that might help encourage an empty lunchbox.

Some tips that might help encourage an empty lunchbox.

Kerre McIvor
By:

OPINION:

I have long been a supporter of children being fed at school. Perhaps it was because I grew up on a diet of books and television programmes set in England where school lunches were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker