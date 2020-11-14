Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Kerre McIvor: Elusive hunt for a place to call home

3 minutes to read

Many first-home buyers are being priced out of the market. Photo / File

By:

OPINION:

People on my talkback show have told me that they have found themselves left behind, such is the rapid rise of housing prices in New Zealand, despite being homeowners themselves.

They sold before Covid,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.