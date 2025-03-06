Tulasunu’i Keith Alapati, 33, named as Keith Pati in court documents, died at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on February 16. Photo / Supplied

Tulasunu’i Keith Alapati, 33, named as Keith Pati in court documents, died at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on February 16. Photo / Supplied

Name suppression has been lifted for a man accused of murder following the death of Keith Pati in Hastings last month.

Kereama Rewita, 28, a cleaner, appeared briefly in the High Court at Napier on Friday morning.

Justice David Boldt, on an audio-visual link from Wellington, remanded the Flaxmere man in custody without plea to appear again on May 9.

Rewita is charged with murdering Pati, who died in hospital late in the evening of February 16 after what police described as an assault near Kirkpatrick Park, in the Hastings suburb of Camberley.