The grieving family of a slain Hastings father says he “sacrificed his life” trying to stop a public fight.

Tulasunu’i Keith Alapati, 33, died at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Sunday evening after what police say was a violent assault near Kirkpatrick Park, Camberley.

A 28-year-old Hastings man was arrested and charged with murder and appeared in Hastings District Court on Tuesday. He will appear in the High Court at Napier on March 7.

A family spokeswoman for Alapati, said he arrived in New Zealand in 2024 to “find a future for his family”. He and his family had only moved to Camberley in the past two weeks.

His family would forever remember him as a “humble, loving guy”, she said.