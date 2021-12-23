Kayaker saved after incident on Whanganui River

Coastguard Wanganui was alerted to the capsized kayaker just after 6pm on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Coastguard Wanganui was alerted to the capsized kayaker just after 6pm on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A lucky kayaker is alive and home for Christmas thanks to the quick actions of Coastguard Wanganui, Surf Life Saving and Whanganui Police.

The kayaker had travelled down the Whanganui River and attempted to navigate the Whanganui bar, intending to land at Castlecliff Beach, when he capsized on Thursday evening.

Coastguard Wanganui volunteers were alerted by a member of the public who had witnessed the kayaker capsize and become separated from their kayak just after 6pm.

Coastguard Wanganui president Garry Hawkins said the conditions on the bar were quite rough with roughly 3m breaking waves.

"A search was carried out in conjunction with the local Surf Life Saving club boat," Hawkins said.

"We finally sighted the kayaker about 3km down the coast and about 1km out to sea; he had been separated from his kayak at that stage."

The man was brought on board the Coastguard rescue vessel and taken back to shore before being transferred to Whanganui Hospital for further checks.

"It was a huge relief to spot him and get him safely back to shore," Hawkins said.

"No matter how experienced you are, checking your local marine weather conditions before you head out, especially if attempting to navigate one of the country's often dangerous harbour bars, is essential and wearing a lifejacket makes all the difference - they've never ruined a day out on the water.

"Today the situation could have been very different if we hadn't got to the kayaker when we did."

Coastguard New Zealand is expecting one of its busiest summer seasons as Kiwis make the most of their new-found freedom after Covid-19 lockdowns and precautions.