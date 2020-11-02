Kawhia man cleared of murder admits drugs charges

Orren Williams was cleared of murder and other violence charges last month. He today admitted three drugs-related charges. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Kawhia man who successfully argued self defence after shooting at four men, killing one, in a violent home invasion has admitted several drugs charges.

A jury of six men and six women took less than four hours to find Orren Scott Williams not guilty of murder of Faalili Moleli Fauatea, 23, and wounding with intent to cause three of his accomplices after a two-week-long trial in the High Court at Hamilton last month.

Williams had argued he'd fired at the group as they were leaving in self defence, to protect his wife and two children who were inside the Harbour Rd house during the early hours of June 6 last year.

The Crown submitted his offending was intentional and that he was trying to defend the pounds of cannabis he had inside.

Williams was back in the High Court today, before Justice Mathew Downs where, through his lawyer Philip Morgan QC, he admitted charges of possessing cannabis for supply, offering to sell cannabis and possession of methamphetamine.

The armed burglers Toyota parked up at Hauturu School with blown out rear windscreen after Orren Williams fired at it after a violent break-in last year. Photo / Dean Taylor

Morgan successfully argued for bail for his client.

Justice Downs convicted Williams and remanded him to reappear for sentencing on December 11.

Williams wife, Taryn, was also in court to support her husband.

Throughout his trial, Williams had admitted growing, possessing and selling pounds of cannabis.

However, he denied that he went after the offenders to protect it. He instead told the jury he panicked and was fearful that the balaclava-clad group, two of whom were armed, would return.

After they smashed their way into his home, they tussled with Williams in his hallway, lounge and dining room.

His wife was also dragged into the lounge and held at gunpoint on her knees.

Williams jumped up and fled to his laundry where his gun cabinet was. Shortly afterwards the four men fled to their car.

Williams fired eight shots into the darkness; each shot either hitting the men or their vehicle.