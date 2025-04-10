Advertisement
Kawerau death: 15-year-old charged with murder

NZ Herald
  • A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder in Kawerau.
  • He will appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow, April 11.
  • A 21-year-old man was previously arrested and will reappear in Tauranga District Court on April 30.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Kawerau.

The teenager is the second person arrested concerning the death on 26 February.

He was taken into custody after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Ōtara, Auckland earlier today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager, said the teenager is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow, April 11.

Today’s arrest comes after a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on March 27.

The 21-year-old is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on April 30.

