US hikes tariffs to China while pausing others and MP explains old social media posts following death threats. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder in Kawerau.

He will appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow, April 11.

A 21-year-old man was previously arrested and will reappear in Tauranga District Court on April 30.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Kawerau.

The teenager is the second person arrested concerning the death on 26 February.

He was taken into custody after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Ōtara, Auckland earlier today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager, said the teenager is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow, April 11.